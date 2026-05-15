Colombia's 2026 Election: Cepeda Vs Right

-Colombia's May 31 presidential vote has narrowed into a three-name contest: Iván Cepeda on the left, Abelardo de la Espriella as the insurgent right candidate, and Paloma Valencia as the Uribista institutional-right option.

-The right's split is the defining mechanical question. If De la Espriella and Valencia divide the anti-Petro vote, Cepeda can dominate the first round and shape the runoff terrain.

-The campaign sits under a worsening security environment: FARC dissident attacks, suspended peace talks, and armed-group pressure have turned the election into a state-capacity test.

-Petro cannot run again, but the election is still a referendum on Petro: his approval, his peace policy, his pension transfer, his security record, and the survival of Pacto Histórico.

-For markets and foreign policy, the vote decides whether Colombia continues Petro's reform cycle or moves into a law-and-order correction with a different relationship to business, oil, security, and Washington.

RioTimes Deep Analysis | Series: The Global Lens

Colombia's 2026 election is not only a contest to replace Gustavo Petro. It is a test of whether the political order built after Petro's 2022 victory becomes a lasting realignment or a one-term interruption. The ballot is May 31, but the deeper question is June 21: can the Colombian right unite in time, or does its fragmentation hand the left a second mandate?

Iván Cepeda enters the final stretch as the candidate of continuity for Pacto Histórico, running with senator Aída Quilcué as his vice-presidential pick. The Invamer poll for Caracol and Blu Radio published in late April put him at 44.3% in voting intention, his strongest reading in any survey. AtlasIntel's mid-May measurement showed him at 37.4%, with Abelardo de la Espriella at 29.4% and Paloma Valencia at 20.9%. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the consistent pattern across Invamer, GAD3, CNC, Guarumo-EcoAnalítica, and AtlasIntel is a clear Cepeda lead in the first round but no path to outright victory.

Colombia's presidential threshold is absolute: 50% plus one to win in the first round. That makes the race less about whether Cepeda leads and more about who survives to face him on June 21. Polymarket, the international prediction-market platform, has shifted in recent weeks toward De la Espriella as favourite to win the presidency outright, with a 43% probability versus 41% for Cepeda and 16% for Valencia. The disconnect between traditional polls and prediction markets is itself a signal: investors and politically-active bettors increasingly think the runoff destination defines the outcome, not the first-round lead.

De la Espriella, a high-profile lawyer running with the Defensores de la Patria movement and José Manuel Restrepo as his running mate, offers rupture, anti-establishment combat, and a direct law-and-order style. He has been picking up endorsements from Miguel Polo Polo and other figures positioned against the political establishment. He has also reported a sniper plot against him, a foiled attempt in Antioquia, and has formally asked Washington for protection. His political profile is defined by confrontation with Petro, with Cepeda, with traditional parties, and with the institutional left's grip on civil society.

Valencia, the senator from Centro Democrático running with economist Juan Daniel Oviedo, offers party discipline and a known Uribista ideological brand. She won the Gran Consulta por Colombia on March 8 with roughly 3.2 million of the 5.8 million votes cast in that inter-party primary, immediately transforming her support base from 6.9% to nearly 23%. The death of Germán Vargas Lleras removed a traditional centre-right power broker from the map, and the August 2025 killing of presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay further thinned the institutional right's bench. Valencia is now the closest thing to an inheritor of that vacated political space.

The arithmetic is brutal. AtlasIntel projects De la Espriella beating Cepeda 47.8% to 42% in a head-to-head runoff. The same survey projects Valencia beating Cepeda 49.1% to 40.6%. Guarumo's April measurement showed Valencia defeating Cepeda 44.6% to 40.1%, and De la Espriella tying Cepeda at 40.4% to 40.6%. Either right-wing candidate, on present polling, is more likely to win the presidency than Cepeda. The question is which one reaches the runoff, and the right does not yet know.

The Calarcá dissident attack in Guaviare, the ELN bombing in Catatumbo, and the broader spread of armed-group pressure have changed the emotional temperature of the campaign. The total membership of major armed groups roughly doubled from 13,000 in 2018 to over 27,000 by end-2025: ELN now around 6,810, FARC dissidents 6,977, Clan del Golfo approximately 9,480. Petro's Paz Total framework was meant to reduce the armed-conflict premium. Instead, by May 2026, the right can argue that negotiations gave violent groups time, space, and legitimacy.

The election itself has become a security incident. Valencia has publicly denounced armed-group pressure on voters in Cauca, citing the March 8 killing of former deputy Luis Carlos Vallejo Román on legislative election day in López de Micay. Petro has framed the violence in Cauca as a deliberate attempt by dissidents to interfere with the May 31 vote, even as opposition figures argue his peace strategy created the conditions in the first place. The Registraduría has flagged 104 municipalities as security-risk zones for ballot logistics. None of this defeats Cepeda automatically. It does force the left to defend state capacity rather than only social policy. Security has become the bridge between rural fear, urban frustration, and business anxiety.

Petro is constitutionally barred from immediate re-election. The election is still structured around his record. The April Invamer measurement showed his disapproval at 48.9% against approval at 41%, a deterioration from the February reading of 49% approval. His pension transfer fight, his clashes with the constitutional court, his peace-process breakdown, his fiscal management, and his late-term confrontation with Washington over anti-narcotics cooperation all feed the opposition argument that the country needs institutional repair. BrandWatch data cited by consultancy Speak shows 30% to 35% of measurable political communication in Colombia still revolves around Petro. He is omnipresent in the campaign, even when he is not the candidate.

Cepeda's challenge is to inherit Petro's coalition without inheriting all of Petro's liabilities. His senatorial record on human rights and peace policy gives him credibility with the left base, but his Pacto Histórico identity ties him directly to the Petro government's record on inflation, security, and institutional conflict. The right's challenge is the mirror image: turn anti-Petro energy into one candidate before the clock runs out. Guarumo notes 27.3% of Colombians identify with the left ideologically, 32.9% with the right, and only 11.8% with the centre. The polarisation that defined 2022 has hardened, not softened.