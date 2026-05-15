MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) LongPoint Renames COIU and MSTU ETFs

May 15, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LFG ETFs renamed to SavvyLong (2X) COIN ETF and SavvyLong (2X) MSTR ETF LongPoint becomes the sole promoter of these ETFs

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. (" LongPoint ") announces the renaming of SavvyLong (2X) COIN ETF (TSX: COIU), formerly LFG Daily (2X) COIN Long ETF and SavvyLong (2X) MSTR ETF (TSX: MSTU), formerly LFG Daily (2X) MSTR Long ETF effective as of the market open on May 19th on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ").

The investment objectives and investment strategies of these ETFs are unchanged.

COIU seeks daily investment results that endeavour to correspond, before fees and expenses, to two times (2X) the daily return (on a percentage basis) of the common stock of Coinbase Global Inc. Class A (ticker: COIN). COIU does not hedge its currency exposure to the U.S. dollar.

MSTU seeks daily investment results that endeavour to correspond, before fees and expenses, to two times (2X) the daily return (on a percentage basis) of the common stock of MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A (ticker MSTR). MSTU does not hedge its currency exposure to the U.S. dollar.

The name changes described above are as a result of LongPoint becoming the sole promoter of COIU and MSTU, effective immediately.

LongPoint is committed to providing Canadian investors with alternatives to U.S. listed products. These ETFs showcase the demand from active Canadian investors to use Canadian-domiciled, TSX-listed solutions - trading in Canadian dollars - that enable them to tactically position their portfolios around cryptocurrency momentum, company-specific news, technical signals, and market events. Interest in these ETFs continues to grow, as over the past thirty days to April 30th, COIU has averaged close to $100,000 daily traded value and MSTU has averaged close to $1.7 million daily traded value.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint is a Canadian owned and operated company which delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. Our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build, and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. LongPoint also offers its unique ETF Partnership Platform, which simplifies the launch, operation, and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint was Canada's fastest growing ETF provider in 2025, on a percentage basis, and currently offers 46 Canadian-listed ETFs with approximately $380 million in assets under management. Discover the advantage of investing with LongPoint.

For more information, please contact:

LongPoint ETFs

416-861-8383

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These ETFs are alternative mutual funds, and as such, these ETFs are permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. These ETFs are highly speculative. These ETFs use a significant amount of leverage which magnifies gains and losses. They are intended for use in daily or short-term trading strategies by very knowledgeable, sophisticated investors. If you hold such an ETF for more than one day, your return could vary considerably from the ETF's daily target return. For example, you could lose your entire investment in one day if the stock of that ETF experiences a single-day price decline that is greater than 50%. The negative effect of compounding on returns is more pronounced when combined with leverage and daily rebalancing in volatile markets. In addition, these ETFs are concentrated and non-diversified, meaning they are only exposed to a single common stock. As a result, these ETF's assets are more susceptible to the impact of any specific company event, or single economic, technological, or regulatory event, compared to a diversified portfolio. These ETFs are not suitable for investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their investments.

These ETFs employ significant leverage, may experience amplified losses and should not be expected to return +200% over any period of time other than daily. The returns of these ETFs over periods longer than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the performance of the stock of that ETF for the same period. This effect is more pronounced for these ETFs as the volatility of the target index and/or the period of time increases.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in these ETFs. These ETFs are not guaranteed, their values will change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. These ETFs' facts and prospectus are available at and contain important detailed information about these ETFs. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect LongPoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and LongPoint does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

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Source: LongPoint Asset Management Inc.