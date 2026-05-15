MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ergomotion TechCon SoCal 2026 Press Release

May 15, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: TechCon Global

Santa Barbara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Ergomotion is pleased to announce that Gui Peres, CEO of Ergomotion, will be speaking at TechCon SoCal 2026. This year's event will be held May 21-23 at San Diego State University in San Diego, California.

Gui Peres will participate in the panel session titled, "The CEO Playbook: Building Consumer and Fintech Brands That Earn Trust, Loyalty, and Scale." The session will focus on strategies for building trusted consumer brands, scaling businesses, innovation leadership, and navigating evolving market dynamics.

TechCon SoCal, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon SoCal 2026 or registering for the conference can visit .

About Ergomotion

Ergomotion is the leading global manufacturer of adjustable bases and sleep solutions, supplying many of the industry's largest brands in more than 40 countries. As the company celebrates its 20th anniversary year, Ergomotion continues to lead innovation in adjustable base technology, smart sleep solutions, and wellness-focused product design. The company's innovation leadership is supported by a portfolio of more than 500 patents across 15 countries and two decades of advancements in sleep technology and human-centered design.

About TechCon Global

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Slinger

Vice President, Product Marketing

Ergomotion

...

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Source: TechCon Global