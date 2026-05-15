Anoto Publishes Its Annual Report For 2025 And Corrects For Changes In The Results As Reported In The Year-End Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto") today publishes its annual report for 2025 and corrects for changes in the results as reported in the year-end report published on 27 February 2026. The annual report is available on the Company's website, .

Compared to previously communicated results in the year-end report for 2025, Anoto reports a change in the results in the annual report. The corrections result in a reduction of our total comprehensive income for the year of 18,157 KSEK (-81,748 KSEK to -99,905 KSEK). This stems from an additional impairment of 17.0 MSEK against the Group's receivables from its associated company KAIT Knowledge AI Holdings Pte. Ltd. (taking the full-year impairment of those receivables to 31.0 MSEK), and a full impairment of 1.8 MSEK of a prepaid development cost relating to a historic arrangement that was deemed no longer recoverable. With this impairment, the Group's carrying value in KAIT has been fully written down to nil. These impairments are non-cash in nature and have no impact on the Group's cash position.

The Group's loss for the year amounts to MSEK -114.4 compared to what was reported in the year-end report, MSEK -96.2, and earnings per share before and after dilution amounts to SEK -0.09 compared to SEK -0.08. The figures have been updated in the annual report for 2025.

The Group also reports a change in the results of the parent company, these changes have no impact on the Group's consolidated results. The changes to the parent company results are from a write-down of participation and loan receivables in subsidiaries. As a result of updated impairment testing done on subsidiaries, the parent company has elected to write down 35.0 MSEK on the value of the parent company's participation in Anoto AB. In addition, the parent company has elected to write down an additional 45.0 MSEK in receivables from subsidiaries: 8.2 MSEK from Anoto Inc and 36.8 MSEK from Livescribe Inc. These write-downs are non-cash in nature and have no impact on the Group's consolidated results or its cash position.

The annual report in ESEF format will be published separately.

About Anoto Group AB

Anoto Group AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ANOT) is a publicly held Swedish technology company and the original inventor of the digital pen and dot pattern technology. Anoto develops intelligent pens, paper and software that seamlessly bridge handwritten input and the digital world. Its core business lines include inq and Livescribe retail products as well as enterprise workflow solutions. Anoto's smartpens are used globally by students, professionals, and organizations to enhance productivity, creativity, and data capture. With a renewed focus on high-quality design, software innovation, and customer experience, Anoto is driving the next generation of digital writing.

For further information, please contact:

Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the board Anoto Group AB (publ)

...

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg. No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

This information constitutes inside information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 15 May 2026 at 23:00 CEST.

Attachments



Anoto Group AB 2025 Annual Report (SV)

Anoto Group AB annual report 2025 press release (SV) Anoto Group AB 2025 Annual Report (SV)