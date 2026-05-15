MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Restart Life Sciences Advances New Product Relaunch Utilizing Acquired Intellectual Property Portfolio

May 15, 2026 4:00 PM EDT | Source: Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update regarding the strategic trademark licensing agreement previously announced on March 14, 2025.

Over the past year, management has been actively working toward product launches leveraging the intellectual property (IP) and valuable business insights acquired under the agreement. The Company has now successfully narrowed its commercial focus to a single high-potential flagship product, positioning it for a targeted entry into the multi-channel marketplace. To preserve competitive advantage, the official brand name, exact product details, and technical specifications will be fully revealed at the time of the official launch.

The foundation of this upcoming launch is built upon a structured, licensing framework designed to protect corporate treasury. Key highlights from the original March 14, 2025 agreement include:

Zero Upfront Cost: The exclusive 5-year license (with a 5-year renewal option) was secured for a minimal $1 licensing fee, requiring no upfront capital allocation from the Company. Performance-Based Royalties: To ensure strict alignment with revenue generation, the Company will pay a disciplined annual royalty of 5% on gross sales up to $1,000,000, which drops to 2.5% on gross sales exceeding $1,000,000. Flexible Payment Terms: Restart Life retains the strategic right to pay these royalties in cash, common shares of the Company, or a combination of both, preserving maximum working capital flexibility. Option to Purchase: The agreement includes an option to negotiate the outright purchase of the licensed trademarks at the end of the term at a mutually agreed-upon price.

The licensed brand was originally a revenue-producing health care line on Amazon, developed by an industry insider who paused operations due to post-COVID economic conditions. Restart Life has successfully revitalized this asset, using past data and consumer insights to mitigate launch risks.

Restart Life has systematically advanced the product through key pre-launch phases, completing critical commercial milestones to ensure an optimized and scalable rollout:

Finalized Formulation: The core product formulation has been locked in, ensuring premium quality and strict alignment with modern health trends. Manufacturing & Distribution Strategy: The Company has solidified its supply chain, securing an expert manufacturing partnership and a distribution framework designed to support immediate fulfillment. E-Commerce Launch Plan: A comprehensive launch plan has been established across multiple prominent e-commerce platforms, replicating the previous marketplace model while integrating advanced digital marketing strategies. Enhanced & Refreshed Branding: The product's visual identity has undergone a complete graphic and design refresh, enhancing shelf appeal and modernizing the look for today's health-conscious consumers.

The exact timing of this upcoming product launch will be strategically coordinated alongside Restart Life's broader pipeline. To maximize market impact, operational efficiency, and capital allocation, the official rollout will depend on the sequence of other active brand and SKU launches currently in queue.

This pipeline discipline reflects Restart Life's continuous focus on driving disciplined revenue growth and value-focused product development. The corporate strategy remains centered on commercializing scalable brands while prudently navigating cross-border and production schedules.

"We have done the necessary foundational work to turn our acquired intellectual property into a live, revenue-generating asset," said Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life. "By acquiring these trademark licensing rights at zero upfront cost to the company, we protected our cash position while securing a brand with a proven sales history. Our primary mandate is sustainable revenue growth, and we are methodically queuing up our product pipeline, including this revitalized brand, to hit the market in a sequence that maximizes our commercial impact. We continue to push forward aggressively on all product development fronts."

Further to its press release of May 8, 2026, it has issued 1,600,000 common shares (the "Shares") to officers, directors and consultants of the Company for certain performance milestones set out in consulting agreements relating to the successful acquisition of the companies first brand asset, Company growth initiatives, and market capitalization achieved through the end of 2025.

The Shares shall be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The issuance of shares is considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 (and Policy 5.9) as the fair market value of the Shares issued to such persons does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Loutskou

Chief Executive Officer, Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Tel: +1 (778) 819-0244

Email: ...







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Source: Restart Life Sciences Corp.