Xmax Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Reports Net Income of $0.2 Million and Continued Strategic Expansion into Artificial Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMax Inc. (NASDAQ: XWIN,“XMAX” or the Company), a distributor of contemporary styled residential and commercial furniture and artificial intelligence software and platform-based service provider, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Net Sales: $1.8 million, down 32% from $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2025

Gross Profit: $0.9 million, representing a 50% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $1.2 million and gross margin of 46% for the first quarter of 2025

Net Income: $0.2 million, improved from a net loss of $(0.3) million in the first quarter of 2025

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $9.9 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $6.7 million at December 31, 2025 Working Capital: $18.2 million as of March 31, 2026, up from $9.4 million at December 31, 2025



Key Developments

Strategic Expansion into Artificial Intelligence

In March 2026, XMax's Board of Directors approved a strategic expansion into artificial intelligence (AI) while continuing to operate and develop its existing furniture business. The initiative is designed to diversify revenue streams and position the Company for long-term growth amid challenging conditions in the furniture market.

Under the new strategy, the Company plans to enter several high-growth AI segments, including:



AI software and hardware development

Cloud and GPU compute infrastructure

AI model access and orchestration Enterprise-focused AI agent deployment



On April 1, 2026, the Company formally established a wholly owned subsidiary, XMax AI Inc. (“XMax AI”) On April 6, 2026, XMax AI Inc. entered into an AI Inference Platform Deployment and Service Agreement with Cloud Alliance Inc. to develop and deploy a cloud-based AI inference platform to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud environment designated by XMax AI. The platform is designed to support scalable AI application development, multi-model integration and potential commercial deployment.

On April 22, 2026, XMax AI Inc. entered into a Cloud Services Agreement with SuperX AI Technology USA. Pursuant to the agreement, SuperX AI Technology USA will provide XMax AI with cloud computing services, API access to large language models and AI models hosted on cloud platforms, and value-added services including cloud architecture design and optimization, technical support and troubleshooting, billing and cost analysis, migration planning, security and compliance advisory, and related technical training.

On May 1, 2026, the Company announced that XMax AI Inc., has entered into an API Model Procurement Agreement to provide its customers access to XMax's artificial intelligence models through API-based (Application Programming Interface) services. These services are provided via XMax's recently deployed AI platform, enabling the customer to integrate, distribute, and commercialize these capabilities globally under its own branding.

Management Commentary

“The first quarter of 2026 marked a pivotal period for XMax as we established our strategy and began the execution in our artificial intelligence initiatives,” said Xiaohua Lu, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.“We achieved profitability with net income of $0.2 million, significantly strengthened our balance sheet with roughly $43 million in capital raised during the quarter and subsequent period, and made meaningful progress in developing our AI platform and services infrastructure.”

“Our furniture business continues to demonstrate strong gross margins of 50%, reflecting our focus on higher-margin products and operational efficiency,” Mr. Lu continued.“While revenue declined 32% due to challenging market conditions and the impact of tariffs, we maintained disciplined cost management and improved our overall financial position. With capital financing and working capital increase to $18.2 million, it provides us with the financial flexibility to pursue our strategic AI initiatives while supporting our core furniture operations.”

“As we move forward, we are focused on three key priorities: building scalable AI software and platform-based services through XMax AI Inc., continuing to strengthen our core furniture operations, and deploying capital strategically to create long-term shareholder value,” Mr. Lu added.“The agreements we have executed with Cloud Alliance Inc. and SuperX AI Technology USA represent important steps in establishing our AI infrastructure and service capabilities, positioning us to serve enterprise customers seeking to integrate advanced AI capabilities into their commercial applications.”

About XMax Inc.

Headquartered in Commerce, California, XMax Inc. (NASDAQ: XMAX), formerly known as Nova LifeStyle, Inc., is a diversified company engaged in the design, sourcing, and distribution of contemporary furniture, as well as the development of artificial intelligence technologies and applications. The Company operates through an established global network of suppliers, distributors, and e-commerce channels, serving a broad customer base. In addition, the Company is expanding into artificial intelligence technologies, including AI software and platform-based services through its wholly owned subsidiary XMax AI Inc., to support future growth. By leveraging both its core operations and emerging technologies, the Company aims to drive diversification and long-term value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, among others, our ability to fully resume our operations and remain financially healthy, our expected future growth prospects, our ability to successfully deploy and commercialize our AI platform and services, and our ability to generate revenue from our AI initiatives. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“should,”“will,”“expect,”“objective,”“projection,”“forecast,”“goal,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“effort,”“target,”“trajectory,”“focus,”“work to,”“attempt,”“pursue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR LLC.

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