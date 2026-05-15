Chiro One Reopens Colonial Heights Clinic After Remodel, Enhancing Patient Experience
Located at 3507 Boulevard Suite A, Colonial Heights, VA 23834, the refreshed space reflects Chiro One's commitment to making high-quality chiropractic care more accessible for individuals and families in Colonial Heights and surrounding communities.
“This remodel allows us to better serve our patients with a more modern, efficient, and welcoming environment,” said Dr. Allison Lazo-Pacheco, Regional Manager from Chiro One Wellness Centers.“We're proud to continue providing care that helps people move better, feel better, and get back to what they enjoy.” Patients and community members curious about chiropractic care are invited to experience the new Colonial Heights clinic at their Open House event on May 20. Join the clinic team for tours of the clinic, refreshments, raffles and more.
Care for Everyday Pain and Movement Challenges
The Colonial Heights clinic supports patients dealing with:
Back pain and stiffness
Neck pain and tension
Headaches
Sciatica and nerve discomfort
Postural strain from desk work or daily routines
Activity-related injuries
Care plans are designed to address the underlying causes of discomfort through a combination of chiropractic adjustments, active therapies, and movement-based rehabilitation.
What Patients Can Expect
Patients visiting the Colonial Heights clinic can expect:
A thorough initial consultation and evaluation
Personalized treatment plans
Gentle, targeted chiropractic care
Movement and strengthening guidance
Flexible scheduling options, including same-day availability
Making Care Easier to Access in Colonial Heights
Serving patients across Petersburg, Chester, and Hopewell, and throughout the entire Richmond area, the newly remodeled clinic is designed to make that search easier-connecting patients with trusted care in a convenient location.
To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit:
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About Chiro One Wellness Centers
Chiro One Wellness Centers offers a patient-centered care model that combines chiropractic adjustments with active therapies to help relieve pain, improve physical function, and support overall wellness. With more than 100 clinics nationwide, Chiro One provides convenient access to care close to home and accepts many insurance plans to help reduce the cost of care.
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