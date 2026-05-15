One More Child Expands Foster Care Licensing to Hillsborough County

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global nonprofit addresses critical need for foster families in Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One More Child, a faith-based nonprofit organization providing services nationally and globally, recently announced the expansion of its Foster Care licensing program into Hillsborough County. Taking a major step in its mission to help vulnerable children find safe and loving homes, One More Child is now actively licensing foster families throughout the Tampa Bay area.

As of April, there were 13,814 children in the child welfare system in Florida according to according to the Florida Department of Children and Families. Throughout Circuit 13, which includes Hillsborough County, there are approximately 1,094 children in foster care or out-of-home placement. In April, there were 830 abuse and neglect investigations with verified findings in Circuit 13.

“Throughout the country there are more children in need of placement than licensed foster homes available,” said Janelle Hanaburgh, executive director of foster care for One More Child.“That's why it's urgent to recruit and equip families willing to open their hearts and their homes to children in need.”

With the addition of Hillsborough County, One More Child currently licenses foster families in 51 of the 67 counties in Florida.

"It's heartbreaking to know that in every community, children are facing uncertainty and instability while longing for a safe place to call home," said Stephen Robert, president and CEO at One More Child.“But on the other side of that is an opportunity for foster parents to step in to provide the love and support needed to forever change the trajectory of a child's life. One More Child's expansion into Hillsborough County means more families will have a trusted partner walking alongside them through the licensing journey and more children will have access to stable, caring homes.”

As part of this expansion, One More Child is looking to fill multiple positions, including foster care licensing specialists who will serve as dedicated guides for prospective foster families - helping them navigate the licensing process and preparing them to welcome children into their homes. Other positions include foster care recruiter, family support worker, foster care supervisor and more. These positions offer candidates an opportunity to participate in meaningful, mission-driven work that directly impacts the lives of vulnerable children.

Those interested in joining the team can visit .

Prospective foster families in Hillsborough County and other areas of the state interested in learning more about the licensing process can visit and click on foster care.

About One More Child:

One More Child operates in 29 states and 19 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families, sex-trafficked children and vulnerable adults. In 2025, One More Child provided direct services to 271,193 children and individuals while impacting an additional 100,692 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness and volunteering. One More Child provided more than 18.7 million meals nationally and globally. For more information, visit .

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One More Child Foster Care Team One More Child Expands Foster Care Licensing to Hillsborough County

CONTACT: Joe McLeod One More Child...