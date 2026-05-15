ISL 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC Fight Relegation, Punjab FC Eye Title

Chennaiyin FC will be desperate to avoid a late relegation scare in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 when they face Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, while Punjab FC will hope to stay in the title race as they take on an embattled Odisha FC at the PJN Stadium in Goa.

Chennaiyin FC will look to leverage their home support against a formidable Bengaluru FC side. Crucially, even a single point for the hosts will guarantee their safety and officially relegate Mohammedan SC. Later in the evening, Punjab FC travel to Goa, aiming to solidify their title ambitions against an Odisha FC side that will hope to maintain their momentum gained late in the campaign.

Southern Derby with High Stakes

Both teams will hope to end their season on a high note as they face each other in the Southern Derby. Under the guidance of head coach Clifford Miranda, the hosts possess enough firepower to mount a fierce challenge on home turf. Currently sitting 13th with nine points from 12 matches, they are hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone, but the mathematical equation for survival is now incredibly clear: if Chennaiyin FC secure even a single point from a draw, they will guarantee their safety and officially relegate Mohammedan SC.

Chennaiyin FC's Survival Bid

For the hosts, goalscorer Irfan Yadwad (two goals) and striker Daniel Chima Chukwu will be key players to watch, supported by top assist-provider Alberto Noguera (three assists) pulling the strings in midfield alongside Jiteshwor Singh Yumkhaibam or Sourav Das. The flanks will be energised by Farukh Choudhary and right-back Laldinliana Renthlei, who both boast a goal and an assist this campaign, while Mohammad Nawaz and veteran Pritam Kotal anchor the defence.

Miranda on a Disappointing Campaign

Head coach Clifford Miranda underscored the fixture's significance, reflecting candidly on a disappointing campaign while urging his players to deliver a memorable final performance for the fans in this southern rivalry. "It's nothing to say the least, it's disappointing. A team like Chennaiyin finishing somewhere, languishing at the 13th position, shouldn't happen. I'm the first one to take responsibility because it was my job from the onset," Miranda stated.

"It will not put our season back on track, because it's the last game. But we can finish it on a high. The team knows the culture and who our arch-rivals are. Even though we cannot compensate for what has been lost, we can give one last memorable performance, control the game at our home ground, and try to get a result for the team and the fans," he added. Youngster Prakadeswaran expressed his gratitude for the supportive environment and his motivation ahead of the contest. "I came here as a direct recruit from under-13s. I have improved a lot and learned a lot from the head coach. He taught me how he was in my time, and I am doing the same thing," he noted. "Everyone supports me. Even if I make a mistake, they teach me. A lot of people talk to me individually and tell me what to do, when to switch on. They help me a lot," he added.

Bengaluru FC Aiming to Consolidate

Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, travel to Chennai hoping to build on their momentum following a hard-fought 1-0 away victory against Jamshedpur FC. Handing Jamshedpur their first home defeat of the season, the Blues showcased immense defensive resilience, led by Rahul Bheke and Chinglensana Singh, while goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu produced a series of composed interventions. Occupying fourth place with 20 points from 12 matches, Bengaluru FC will view this fixture as a prime opportunity to consolidate its status in the standings.

The visitors will look to top goalscorer Braian Sanchez (four goals) and the dynamic Ryan Williams (three goals) to spearhead their attacking transitions, alongside the threatening Ashique Kuruniyan (three goals). The midfield is creatively orchestrated by Lalremtluanga Fanai (team-leading three assists), Nikhil Poojary (two assists), and Soham Varshneya (two assists), while goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Rahul Bheke marshal a highly disciplined defence.

Munoz Proud of Tactical Progress

Head coach Pep Munoz reflected on the team's season trajectory and expressed immense pride in their recent tactical progress. "If we cannot get the best position, it's for some reason or another. We don't score goals, we don't defend good, at some moment we don't play well, at some moment we play better... In a season of a decent number of games, normally you are where you deserve," Munoz stated.

"I'm very proud of what the guys are doing, how they are training and especially how they are playing. The last game in Jamshedpur was a really, really, really good game. We managed the tempos, we were playing in a structure that gave us confidence, and it gave us control of the game," he added. Midfielder Sirojiddin Kuziev echoed the importance of continuing their defensive solidity and finishing the campaign on a high note. "Our last game against Jamshedpur, our second half, our defence is good. But we can do it better. We'll do this next game. We are training this week very well, and we'll try to do this again against Chennai also," Kuziev noted. "We all want to finish this season in a positive mood," he said.

Punjab FC vs Odisha FC: Title Hopes Meet Survival Instincts

On the other hand, Punjab FC travel to Goa hoping to continue their phenomenal push towards the summit following an engaging goalless draw away against league leaders East Bengal FC. In an end-to-end contest that saw 29 cumulative attempts, the Shers looked composed in possession but ultimately had to settle for a point.

Punjab FC's Title Charge

Under head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, the Shers have been one of the most formidable units in the league, showcasing lethal attacking transitions and robust defending. Occupying sixth place with 19 points from 11 matches, Punjab FC know that dropping points could be fatal to their championship ambitions. A win would elevate them to 22 points, drawing them level with current league leaders East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG, significantly boosting their title push, depending on other results.

The visitors possess lethal firepower up front, led by prolific centre-forward Nsungusi Effiong, who boasts an impressive seven goals this campaign. He is brilliantly supported by the attacking midfielder Dani Ramirez (three goals, two assists) and top assist-provider Manglenthang Kipgen (three assists), dictating the tempo. Furthermore, versatile midfielder Samir Zeljkovic (two goals, two assists) and forward Bede Osuji (two goals) add immense depth to their multidimensional threat.

Dilmperis Warns Against Complacency

Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis highlighted the non-negotiable need for maximum points and warned his side against complacency against a much-improved Odisha side. "There is still hope that we can do the best this season, so we have to go up to the end. We want to take the highest place in the table, and we have a football ego that we want to win every game," Dilmperis stated.

"Odisha, game by game, managed to develop all the aspects. Basically, after the game with East Bengal, they are performing really well. They are good in all phases of football: attacking, defending, and transition. It will be a hard game for us." Winger Leon Augustine reinforced the squad's motivation heading into the final stretch, noting the positive off-field atmosphere. "The team are in good shape and in good momentum. There is a good atmosphere among the teammates, and everything in this club is going really great because we are getting salaries on time," Augustine noted. "We need those six points which have been left towards us as a goal right now. So, we have to finish on a high note," he added.

Odisha FC's Fight for Momentum

Odisha FC will look to continue on their impressive 2-1 away victory over Sporting Club Delhi. The Juggernauts struck twice in the opening 13 minutes through Suhair VP and K Lalrinfela to secure maximum points and significantly boost their survival hopes. The team have struggled to find a consistent rhythm this season, but head coach T.G. Purushothaman will demand a resolute performance as they look to turn their fortunes around and secure a monumental result against title-chasing opposition.

Currently sitting 12th with 10 points from 11 matches--having slipped just behind Sporting Club Delhi on goal difference--their margin for error at the bottom of the table remains rapidly shrinking. Joint top-scorers Rahim Ali (three goals, two assists) and Suhair VP (three goals) will be expected to exploit any gaps left by the visitors, alongside the dangerous Rahul KP (two goals). They will be heavily supported by top playmaker K Lalrinfela (three assists) and Lalthathanga Khawlhring (two assists) operating in the midfield, with captain Carlos Delgado and goalkeeper Anuj Kumar tasked with keeping things tight at the back.

Purushothaman on Proving Their Worth

Head coach T.G. Purushothaman underscored the need for defensive solidity and taking their chances, acknowledging the difficult position the club finds itself in. "This is a situation we have to realise. We know because we were not a team to survive relegation, but it happened. Now it's our turn to come up with the next two matches and prove that we are a team to be there in the competitive scene," Purushothaman explained.

"Punjab are very strong in their attacks, with all the quality players upfront. We need to take care of that. We have to play positive, attractive, and effective football. Converting all the chances is an important thing," he said. Young midfielder Kartik Hantal expressed his readiness and pride ahead of the contest. "It is a great thing that I got a chance to play for Odisha FC. Now the coach is teaching us, and we will do our best. I have gained some experience in the ISL, and the coach has given me guidance. I need more experience in the next year," he shared.

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, Odisha FC hold a slight edge in this fixture. In their four previous Indian Super League encounters, the Juggernauts boast two victories compared to Punjab FC's one, with the remaining match ending in a draw. Odisha FC have also outscored the Shers by six goals to four overall. Their most recent clash in February 2025 was a closely contested affair that ended in a 1-1 stalemate at the Kalinga Stadium.

A victory for Punjab FC will apply immense pressure on the surrounding title contenders like East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, and Mumbai City FC. Conversely, any points for Chennaiyin FC would draw the curtains on Mohammedan SC, with Chennaiyin knowing that just a single point will officially secure their top-flight status.

Both fixtures will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)