Northgate Real Estate Group Named New York's #1 Bankruptcy And Restructuring Brokerage & Advisory Firm For Third Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firm President Greg Corbin accepted the BankruptcyData Leaderboard Award at the American Bankruptcy Institute's Annual Spring Meeting in Washington, D.C., recognizing Northgate as New York's top-ranked distressed real estate advisory and brokerage firm

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northgate Real Estate Group has been named the #1 bankruptcy and restructuring brokerage and advisory firm in New York for the third consecutive year, according to New Generation Research's BankruptcyData. Firm President Greg Corbin accepted the Leaderboard Award in person on Friday, April 24 at the American Bankruptcy Institute's Annual Spring Meeting in Washington, D.C., where the honor was presented before an audience of over 500 industry professionals from across the country.

The recognition reflects Northgate's 2025 performance across a broad pipeline of bankruptcy, foreclosure, workout, and loan sale assignments - representing property owners, lenders, receivers, and court-appointed fiduciaries in some of the most complex distressed situations.

“Northgate Real Estate Group's continued dominance in the New York league tables reflects an exceptional level of consistency, market insight, and execution,” said James Hammond, CEO of BankruptcyData.“Greg Corbin and his team have once again set the standard in distressed real estate, demonstrating a deep commitment to delivering results for their clients in even the most complex situations.”

“Accepting this award in Washington, surrounded by so many respected colleagues, industry leaders, and professionals we've worked alongside over the years, was incredibly meaningful,” said Greg Corbin, President of Northgate Real Estate Group.“This recognition reflects years of consistently delivering results in some of the most complex and high-stakes situations in commercial real estate. We move quickly and strategically, leveraging the relationships, market knowledge, and bankruptcy expertise we've built over nearly two decades in this space. There is simply no substitute for experience, relentless work ethic, and the ability to navigate these transactions in real time while maximizing value for clients.”

The firm's specialized expertise across bankruptcy, foreclosure, workouts, and loan sales has made it the trusted advisor for property owners, lenders, investors, receivers, and attorneys navigating distressed situations.

“Having spent decades as an investor, attorney, and educator in the distressed real estate space, and having worked across negotiating tables, courtrooms, and some of the most challenging restructurings in New York, I can say this recognition is thoroughly deserved. Greg Corbin has built a firm that understands not only the brokerage side of distressed real estate, but also the legal, financial, and human dynamics that drive these situations. That combination is rare, and it is what makes Northgate such a valuable partner,” said Joseph Sarachek, Managing Partner of SLFAQ and Sarachek Law Firm.

“Our clients choose Northgate because we solve problems that often appear unsolvable,” said Chaya Milworn, Northgate's Executive Managing Director.“Three consecutive years at #1 reflects our team's ability to execute across highly sensitive and challenging assignments. We recognize that people's capital and futures are on the line, and we take that responsibility seriously. We're grateful for the trust our clients and industry partners continue to place in us.”

“Our success is only possible because of the exceptional team we've built,” added Corbin.“Every addition we've made has been strategic, bringing in people who have the same passion and commitment to excellence that defines Northgate. I couldn't be prouder of what this team accomplishes, and I'm grateful every day to be working alongside them.”

About Northgate Real Estate Group

Northgate Real Estate Group is a commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in the sale, recapitalization, and workout of distressed properties and debt. Recognized as the leading bankruptcy and foreclosure brokerage firm in New York and among the top firms nationwide, Northgate's team has been involved in more than $4.3 billion in commercial real estate transactions. The firm regularly advises property owners, lenders, financial institutions, special servicers, bankruptcy estates, and investors in complex Chapter 11, foreclosure, receivership, and special situations matters. Northgate is known for delivering maximum exposure, superior pricing, and enhanced recoveries through highly competitive sale processes, whether in standard transactions or complex court-supervised proceedings.

About BankruptcyData

BankruptcyData, operated by New Generation Research, is a leading platform for bankruptcy, restructuring, and distress intelligence used by AmLaw 100 law firms, financial advisors, lenders, investors, and other restructuring professionals.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact Northgate Real Estate Group Marisa Manning Marketing Director (212) 419.8129... For more information: Greg Corbin President (212) 369.1800...

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