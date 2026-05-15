Swiss Federal Music Festival Has Begun

The first parade formations marched through the city at around 12:30pm. The organisers had only decided to hold the parade about an hour earlier. Although it drizzled from time to time, the sun also made an appearance in Biel/Bienne during the afternoon.

“If it only drizzles a little, that's fine. But if it rains heavily, the parade will be cancelled,” the festival's communications manager, Théo Martin, told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA in the morning. Wind instruments such as clarinets, saxophones and oboes in particular would not cope well with the wet.

Jean-Marc Richard, a member of the organising committee, told Swiss public television RTS that the event allowed“the power and energy of wind instruments to be shown”. Sometimes a negative image of this folk music dominates, he said.

+ The myth of Swiss folk music

Some 532 music societies from all over Switzerland with a total of 25,063 participants will be competing against each other in various categories from Thursday to Sunday. The event usually takes place every five years and attracts many spectators.

The 35th Swiss Federal Music Festival was originally due to take place in Interlaken in 2021, but fell victim to the Covid pandemic. Interlaken threw in the towel for the 2026 edition for financial reasons. Biel/Bienne then stepped into the breach.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....