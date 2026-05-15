Price Of Petrol Drops Slightly In Switzerland

In the middle of the week, the TCS reported average prices of CHF1.89 ($2.40) for a litre of unleaded 95, CHF2.00 for unleaded 98 and CHF2.14 for diesel. This means that petrol prices have fallen by CHF0.01 from their recent highs.

The average price for a litre of diesel has fallen by CHF0.03 since the last TCS report. Before the start of the busy Easter holidays, the price of diesel had reached its highest level since the outbreak of the war in Iran at CHF2.24 per litre.

At the end of February – before the start of the conflict – prices were still CHF1.67 for unleaded 95, CHF1.78 for unleaded 98 and CHF1.79 for diesel, according to TCS. This means that petrol now costs around 13% more and diesel a good 20% more. The mobility organisation explains the stronger increase in diesel prices with higher demand in the industry.

+ Fuel prices continue to rise in Switzerland

The price of a barrel of Brent crude was just under $108 (CHF85) on Friday morning, around $10 less than at the end of April. In the wake of the conflict in the Middle East and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for energy transport, the price had temporarily risen from around $70 to as much as $126.

The TCS publishes estimates of current petrol and diesel prices in Switzerland at irregular intervals. These are based on information from various sources and random samples. Actual prices may vary depending on the region and petrol station.

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