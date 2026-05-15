Ramadan Boosts Brazil's Meatpacker MBRF Sales

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian meatpacker MBRF said in its first-quarter earnings release on Thursday (14) that it posted a record export volume to the Gulf during the holy month of Ramadan, celebrated this year from February 17 to March 19. The company said exports rose 12% in March compared to February due to stronger demand during the period.

According to MBRF, the company's“commercial strength, broad distribution network, and local inventory in its Middle East operation” were essential to ensuring supply in the region. MBRF is the company formed through the merger of Marfrig and BRF, owner of brands such as Sadia and Perdigão. In the Middle East, another strong brand of the company is Banvit.

Revenue generated by the company's operation in the region rose 6% in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2025, reaching USD 596 million. MBRF owns Sadia Halal, has three plants in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, and is expanding its presence in the Gulf. The company is also preparing to launch an IPO for Saudi Halal on the Riyadh stock exchange.

Following the earnings release, in conversations with analysts and the press, the company's CEO, Miguel Gularte, said that even amid the conflict affecting the region since February 28, MBRF was able to deliver products to its clients through land routes. Among its consolidated results, MBRF posted BRL 39.4 billion (USD 7,9 billion) in revenue in the first quarter, virtually stable compared to the same period last year, and net profit of BRL 111 million (USD 22.2 million), up 26.1% year over year.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

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