Inside The Unlikely Bond Between Lucian Freud And Kate Moss

MENAFN - USA Art News) Kate Moss, Lucian Freud, and the portrait that still shadows both of them

A new film is revisiting one of the most unusual pairings in recent British art: the meetings between Kate Moss and Lucian Freud in his Kensington studio, and the painting that came out of them. Moss & Freud, written and directed by James Lucas, dramatizes the months Moss spent sitting for Freud in 2002, with Ellie Bamber as Moss and Derek Jacobi as the painter.

At the center of the story is Naked Portrait (2002), Freud's image of Moss naked and pregnant. The work later sold for £3.9 million ($5.2 million) at Christie's London in 2005, making it one of the highest prices ever paid for a Freud portrait at the time. Freud, who was famously selective about celebrity sitters and had declined to paint Princess Diana, is shown here as a disciplined, unsparing observer whose long sittings could become as much psychological exchange as artistic process.

According to Lucas, the film draws on Moss herself, who serves as executive producer, as well as David Dawson, Freud's friend, model, and studio assistant for 20 years. Freud's 1954 essay“Some Thoughts on Painting,” his only published statement on his creative process, also helped shape the film's understanding of how he worked. The result is less a conventional biopic than a study of proximity: two public figures meeting in private, over repeated late-night sessions, and gradually finding a strange rapport.

The film also places Freud's late work in sharper relief. By the time he painted Moss, the artist was already one of the U.K.'s leading figurative painters, known for portraits that pressed beyond likeness into physical and emotional presence. Works such as his paintings of Leigh Bowery and his portrait of Queen Elizabeth II showed how insistently he could strip away polish in favor of scrutiny.

Moss & Freud suggests that Naked Portrait remains compelling not only because of who sat for it, but because of the tension built into the sitting itself. Freud died in 2011 at 88, but the portrait - and the questions around it - continue to shape how his late career is seen.