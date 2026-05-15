Investornewsbreaks SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) Subsidiary AX Coin Partners With INFINIOS On Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) announced that its AX Coin stablecoin subsidiary has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with INFINIOS to develop regulated wallet infrastructure and digital payment solutions aimed at accelerating stablecoin adoption across the Gulf region. The collaboration is expected to integrate AX Coin into INFINIOS' payments infrastructure, enabling compliant custodial and non-custodial wallet solutions, multi-currency virtual accounts, fiat on/off ramps, and real-time cross-border settlement capabilities for institutional clients.

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About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) is a leading global regulated fintech company. Established in 2016, AXG combines blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to operate a fully compliant dual-token digital economy super platform.

Guided by the mission“Mobilizing Tokens 24/7,” AXG operates two core business pillars: Digital Asset Tokens and AI Tokens. Its offerings span stablecoin issuance and payments, asset tokenization, securities trading and asset management, as well as AI-powered services including cloud infrastructure, Know-Your-Agent verification, and token router.

Through its integrated ecosystem, including AX COIN, AX ONE, FERION, SOLOMON, SCION, and KOVAR, AXG empowers global institutions and investors to capitalize on the rapid growth of the dual-token economy.

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AXG are available in the company's newsroom at

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