Investornewsbreaks Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Poised At Intersection Of Precision Medicine, Preventive Care

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Cardio Diagnostics Holdings (NASDAQ: CDIO), a precision medicine company leveraging epigenetics, genetics and artificial intelligence, is poised to meet demands as cardiovascular disease continues to place a profound burden on individuals, economies and healthcare systems worldwide.“Cardio Diagnostics is committed to reducing the impact of heart disease by developing a platform that integrates artificial intelligence and epigenetic and genetic biomarkers to deliver personalized cardiovascular insights from a simple blood sample, positioning itself at the intersection of precision medicine and preventive care,” reads a recent article.

“Cardio Diagnostics is addressing this need through its proprietary platform, which combines artificial intelligence with multi-omic biomarker analysis. The company's offerings integrate epigenetic markers, including DNA methylation, with genetic data to generate individualized cardiovascular risk assessments. This approach aligns with the broader movement toward precision medicine, where healthcare decisions are increasingly guided by a patient's unique molecular profile rather than generalized population-based metrics.”

To view the full article, visit

About Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CDIO are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN