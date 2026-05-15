Biomednewsbreaks - Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Subsidiary Active Intelligence To Showcase Wellness Products At ECRM Conference

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Active Intelligence, will participate in the June 2026 ECRM conference, where it plans to showcase its expanding portfolio of wellness, recovery and performance-focused consumer products to buyers from major retail, pharmacy and healthcare organizations. The company will feature its existing AI Tape line and introduce new products including AI Performance Tape, AI Energy Patches and AI Sleep as it seeks to expand retail partnerships and distribution opportunities.

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About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA(TM) technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NTRB are available in the company's newsroom at

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