Ainewsbreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) Featured In Networknewsaudio Editorial On Autonomous Drone Software

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. and may include paid advertising.

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) was featured in a NetworkNewsAudio audio press release focused on the evolving role of software in next-generation drone warfare, highlighting the increasing importance of autonomy, target identification and resilience in contested electronic warfare environments. The editorial spotlighted the company's Overwatch platform as a software-driven solution designed to address operational limitations of mass-produced drone hardware.

To view the full press release, visit

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach makes GPS-denied capability for target acquisition and navigation accessible at the price point and scale that modern drone operations demand, from single platforms to fleets of thousands.

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