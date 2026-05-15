MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) NEC completes construction of approximately 2,250 km EMCS submarine cable linking Pacific island nations

TOKYO, May 15, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has completed construction of the East Micronesia Cable System (EMCS), a submarine cable connecting three Pacific island nations. The cable has been handed over, to the Federated States of Micronesia's (FSM) submarine cable operator, FSM Telecommunications Cable Corporation (FSMTCC), the Republic of Kiribati's state-owned telecommunications company Bwebweriki Net Limited (BNL), and the Republic of Nauru's state-owned telecommunications company Cenpac Corporation.

Submarine cable landing on Tarawa Island

EMCS is a submarine cable spanning approximately 2,250 km, connecting three countries and four islands in the Pacific island region: the Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, and Nauru. Specifically, it connects from Tarawa Island in Kiribati to Nauru Island, then via Kosrae in the Federated States of Micronesia to Pohnpei.

This is the first optical submarine cable connecting the state of Kosrae in the Federated States of Micronesia, Tarawa in Kiribati, and Nauru. Previously, telecommunications was limited to satellite communications, resulting in issues such as communication delays and unstable connections.

EMCS will provide high-speed, high-quality, and highly reliable internet communications, which will significantly improve the user experience for various online systems, such as video calls and electronic payments. It will contribute to enhancing the daily lives of residents through enabling digitalization and further support the economic and social development of each country.

The EMCS Project is supported by the governments of Australia (through the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific) Japan and the United States, and is being implemented with grant funding from the three countries.

Submarine cable landing ceremony on Nauru Island

Comments from the respective companies regarding this matter are as follows.

Gordon Segal, Chief Executive Officer of FSMTCC and Chairman of the EMCS Management Committee, said, "Kosrae was the only state in the FSM without a submarine cable connection. We are truly delighted that the construction of the EMCS has now provided digital connectivity to all four states of the FSM. This infrastructure development not only advances the digitalization of the regional economy but also dramatically improves residents' access to information and services. NEC's strong execution capabilities and high reliability have been essential to the project's success, and we hold them in high regard."

Bwanouia Aberaam, Officer in charge of BNL, said, "We are pleased to see the completion of resilient communications infrastructure in Kiribati and the Micronesia region. With this vital foundation supporting the digitalization of the regional economy now in place, access to diverse information and essential services will significantly improve going forward. We extend our gratitude to the governments of Australia, Japan, and the United States, our partner NEC, and all those in the Pacific region for their cooperation."

Zikki Eoe, Chairlady of Cenpac Corporation, said, "This project is Nauru's first undersea cable, enabling the provision of high-speed, reliable internet services to residents. We have high expectations that this will significantly accelerate Nauru's economic development and digitalization going forward. We are pleased to have collaborated on this project with the governments of Australia, Japan and the United States, as well as with the Federated States of Micronesia and Kiribati, and with NEC."

Tomonori Uematsu, Managing Director, Submarine Network Division, NEC Corporation, said, "We are truly delighted to have completed this new telecommunications infrastructure in the Pacific Island region. We consider it a highly significant achievement that NEC's long-established optical submarine cable technology has helped strengthen the region's communications environment, contributing to the realization of safe and prosperous lives. We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone involved in this project for their cooperation."

NEC is a leading submarine cable vendor with over 60 years of experience in the submarine cable system business. With a cumulative installation record exceeding 400,000 km-equivalent to circling the Earth approximately 10 times-the company possesses particular strength in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan. As a system integrator, NEC provides a full spectrum of services: manufacturing of terrestrial optical transmission terminal equipment, optical submarine repeaters, and optical submarine cables; marine surveys and route design; installation and laying of optical submarine cable systems; and training through to acceptance testing. Within the NEC Group, a comprehensive optical submarine cable system provision framework has been established, including the manufacturing of optical submarine cables by OCC Corporation and the manufacturing of optical submarine repeaters by NEC Platforms, Ltd.

About NEC

The NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society.

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Source: NEC CorporationSectors: Telecoms, 5G, Digitalization, Government