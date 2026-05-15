Kabul To Host Second Abu Ali Sina Balkhi International Exhibition

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says the second Abu Ali Sina Balkhi International Specialized Exhibition will be held in Kabul within the next four days.

Dr. Sharafat Zaman, spokesman for the ministry, wrote on his X account that the exhibition will take place on 19 May at the Afghanistan International Exhibition Center in the Huzoori Chaman area of Kabul city.

According to him, the exhibition will showcase the country's domestic production and capacities in the pharmaceutical industry and health products sector.

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