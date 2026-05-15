Filmmakers Unite For INDIE VEGAS Film Festival 2026
Some of the highlighted films from the INDIE VEGAS Film Festival 2026 are:
1000 O (directed by Barbara Peikert)
BACK TA LIFE CHA KNEW! (directed by Maurice Smith)
CONTRADICTION (directed by Pierce Kafka)
FINDING THE LINE - An Exploration of Structural Integration (directed by Ales Urbanczik)
GHOST INVESTIGATIONS - Curse of Bermudez Manor (directed by Jared Ditman)
LA JESUS (directed by Richard Boddington)
OFF-OFF-OFF-OFF BROADWAY (directed by Tom Anastasi)
OUR FAMILY PRIDE (directed by Glen Evelyn)
STATE OF NEBRASKA v. CROTCHY THE CLOWN (directed by Benjamin Radford)
THE HEIRESS (directed by Lee Harry)
THE IN-BETWEEN (directed by Gary DeMoss)
THE SIGNAL BENEATH (directed by Leonard Smith)
CHILD OF DAWN (directed by Leslie Lee)
FERAL MOUNTAINS (directed by Terry Podnar)
THE MANHATTAN PROJECT (directed by Janet Walker)
CHEAP, SEXY AND SHOCKING! (directed by Janna Jones)
EDMUND, MY MAN (directed by Kim Rapoport)
DEAD EAST "Nippon Flight 319" (directed by Paul Alan Gober)
THE PROVIDER (directed by Mark Constance)
Indie Vegas Film Festival is an independent film festival based in Las Vegas, NV. Indie Vegas showcases films from around the world for independent filmmakers. Indie Vegas is a platform for independent filmmakers bringing together the filmmaking community of Las Vegas and Nevada. The Indie Vegas Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha, Festival Director and Co-founded by Peter Greene, Program Director. Indie Vegas Film Festival is a registered trademark, Indie Vegas Film Festival®, a registered trademark. For more information, please visit indievegasfilmfestival.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment