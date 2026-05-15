Akums Reports Q4 FY26 And Full Year FY26 Results With Healthy Top Line And Strong EBITDA Growth Board Recommends Dividend

For Q4 FY26, Akums reported an operating revenue of Rs. 1,158 crore, reflecting a 9.7% year- on-year growth compared to Rs. 1,056 crore in Q4 FY25. Adj EBITDA stood at Rs. 152 crore, registering a 61.6% year-on-year increase from Rs. 94 crore in the same quarter last year. Adj EBITDA margin improved to 13.1% from 8.9%. Adj PAT stood at Rs. 83 crore, compared to Rs. 35 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 135% year-on-year growth, with Adj PAT margin improving to 7.0% from 3.3%.

On a full-year basis, FY26 operating revenue stood at Rs. 4,359 crore, growing 5.9% year-on- year over Rs. 4,118 crore in FY25. Adj EBITDA increased 13.3% year-on-year to Rs. 522 crore, while Adj PAT grew 27.3% year-on-year to Rs. 276 crore.

The CDMO segment was the key growth driver for Akums during Q4FY26. CDMO revenue grew to Rs. 952 crore, compared to Rs. 840 crore in Q4 FY25. CDMO EBITDA increased 54.9% year-on-year to Rs. 137 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 14.4% from 10.6%. This performance was driven by continued customer engagement, better capacity utilisation and focused execution.

The Domestic Branded Formulations business remained stable during the quarter, with Q4 FY26 revenue at Rs. 102 crore compared to Rs. 104 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA remained steady at Rs. 22 crore. For the full year, the segment showed improved profitability, with revenue growing 2.9% year-on-year to Rs. 446 crore and EBITDA increasing 17.0% to Rs. 90 crore.

The International Branded Formulation business saw some moderation in quarterly revenue, with Q4 FY26 revenue at Rs. 36 crore compared to Rs. 40 crore in Q4 FY25. For FY26, revenue remained flat at Rs. 143 crore, though EBITDA increased 32.3% year-on-year to Rs. 36 crore.

Trade generics turned a corner with EBITDA becoming positive at Rs 1.4 crore in Q4 FY 26. For FY26, EBITDA loss decreased sharply to Rs 10 crore from Rs 28 crore in FY25.

During FY26, Akums achieved significant progress towards becoming a global pharmaceutical company. The company made its first commercial supply of formulations to Europe, strengthened its regulated market presence with EU GMP certifications for its Oral Solids and Oral Liquids facilities, and received its first UK MHRA approval for Rivaroxaban. Akums injectable plant also received Brazil ANVISA. The ground-breaking of the Zambia pharmaceutical plant marked an important milestone in the company's international journey.

The Board also recommended final dividend for the year FY25-26 of INR 1 per equity share (50% of the face value of INR 2) and a special dividend of INR 2 per equity share (100% of the face value of INR 2).

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said,“FY26 has been a year of steady progress for Akums. We delivered healthy growth in revenue and profitability while continuing to build capabilities for the long term. Our regulatory milestones, international developments and strong domestic performance reflect our focus on building Akums as a global pharmaceutical company and a trusted partner for our clients.”

Mr. Sandeep Jain, Managing Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., added,“The Q4FY26 and full year performance showed improvement across key operational parameters. Our CDMO business continued to perform well as we remain focused on better capacity utilisation, cost discipline and future growth. We are working on multiple digitization and automation initiatives which will deliver long-term value for the organization.”

While the overall performance remained positive, the API business continued to face pricing pressure. During Q4 FY26, API revenue was Rs. 41 crore compared to Rs. 50 crore in Q4 FY25, with an operating loss of 12 crore. On a full-year basis, API revenue was lower year-on-year, though the EBITDA loss marginally reduced from Rs. 44 crore in FY25 to Rs. 40 crore in FY26. The company continues to focus on portfolio optimization, cost control and operational efficiency to support sustainable growth going forward.

Results are as under: