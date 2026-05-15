Eritrea: Seminar For Female Members Of The Defense Forces

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, May 15, 2026/APO Group/ --

Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, conducted a seminar for female members of the Eritrean Defense Forces focusing on the“Role of Eritrean Women in Resilience and Development.”

At the seminar, conducted today, 15 May, at Denden Camp, Ms. Tekea noted that the EPLF exerted strong efforts to realize equality through practice and carried out extensive awareness and organizational activities. As a result, the National Union of Eritrean Women was established in November 1979 during the armed struggle for Independence.

Ms. Tekea went on to say that, as a result of the opportunities created for women during the armed struggle for Independence, Eritrean women were able to receive political and vocational training and effectively participate in all sectors of the struggle, including as army commanders.

Noting that after Independence the Eritrean Government abolished and amended laws that harmed and discriminated against women and issued new equitable laws, Ms. Tekea said that these measures, combined with the values nurtured during the armed struggle, have created new opportunities for women.

Ms. Tekea also said that the union is exerting strong efforts to strengthen its organization inside the country and abroad, and called for reinforced efforts and greater participation of women.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.