Arisealpha Launches AI Forex Trading Bot As Automated Currency Trading Demand Surges In 2026

MENAFN - iCrowdNewsWire) AriseAlpha launches a AI Forex Trading Bot as demand for automated currency trading grows rapidly in 2026. The intelligent solution helps traders achieve more efficient and stable performance.

NEW YORK - AriseAlpha AI Forex Trading Bot, precisely responding to the rapidly growing demand for automated currency trading solutions in 2026, providing global traders with a smarter and more efficient optimization tool for forex markets.

According to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Q1 2026 Global Forex Market Report, the proportion of retail investors using automated trading in the forex market has increased from 34% in 2025 to 51%, marking a significant rise. This reflects the increasing shift of traders toward AI-powered automated solutions to cope with the increasingly complex forex trading environment.

AriseAlpha's new free Forex Trading Bot

The Forex Market in 2026: Automated Trading Becomes Mainstream

In 2026, the forex market is heavily influenced by diverging central bank policies, geopolitical events, and rapid macroeconomic data releases, resulting in significantly increased volatility. Traditional manual trading methods are struggling to keep up with the demand for high-frequency decision-making. AriseAlpha's AI Forex Trading Bot focuses on optimizing the execution process, enabling traders to respond more effectively to market changes while reducing emotional interference.

The bot supports major currency pairs and features intelligent timing recognition and dynamic risk adjustment capabilities. It is particularly suitable for traders seeking stable returns through automation.

How to Get Started with AriseAlpha's AI Forex Trading Bot

AriseAlpha prioritizes user accessibility with a highly simplified onboarding process:

to experience the strategy plans.- Choose from AI-powered forex strategies based on your risk preference and trading goals.- The system runs automatically while users monitor execution and performance via the App or web dashboard.

The entire process requires no complex setup, allowing traders to quickly begin an intelligent forex trading experience.

AriseAlpha's spokesperson stated:“As demand for automated currency trading continues to grow, we aim to help more traders participate in the forex market in a smarter and more efficient way through this free AI Trading Bot, achieving stable strategy plan returns.”

About AriseAlpha

AriseAlpha

For more information, visit:

Media Contact: ...

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Contact Information:

Name: Arise Alpha

Email:...

Job Title: Marketing Manager



No PR, ReleaseLive Press Release Distribution, English