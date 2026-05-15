Gujarat: 12,000 Enumerators, 2,000 Supervisors Appointed For Census-2027 Exercise

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 15 (IANS) Preparations for Census-2027 have been intensified in Gujarat, with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) deploying 12,000 enumerators and 2,000 supervisors for the upcoming house listing and housing enumeration exercise scheduled to begin on June 1.

According to AMC's City Census Department, the first phase of Census-2027, covering house listing and housing enumeration, will be conducted over a 30-day period from June 1 to 30, in line with the state government's notification dated May 5.

The exercise forms part of the nationwide programme announced by the central government, which will be carried out in two phases, with population enumeration scheduled for 2027.

Officials said approximately 7,500 personnel have already completed training, and the remaining training will be completed by May 21.

Training sessions are being conducted across schools and community halls in all 48 wards of Ahmedabad. All appointed staff have been allocated to wards under the charge of municipal corporation officers.

The AMC said that enumerators have been drawn from central and state government departments, semi-government offices, and educational institutions.

The deployment has been completed in accordance with official appointment orders issued by the respective departments.

As part of the preparatory process, the central government will also allow citizens to participate through a self-enumeration facility.

The online portal will be open to residents of Gujarat from May 17 to 31, allowing households to submit details on housing and amenities before door-to-door enumeration begins.

Officials have stated that the Census-2027 will be conducted using digital tools, including mobile applications for enumerators and an online self-enumeration system for citizens, marking a shift towards fully digital data collection.

The house listing phase will include collecting information on housing conditions, household amenities, and assets.

The AMC has also warned that employees who remain absent from training or fail to comply with census duties may face disciplinary action under Section 11 of the Census Act, 1948, including the possibility of criminal proceedings.

Authorities have urged citizens to fully cooperate with enumerators during the exercise and to ensure accurate and complete information is provided during both the self-enumeration and door-to-door data collection phases.