Cineplex Partners With TSN To Screen Select FIFA World Cup 2026TM Matches Live In Theatres
TORONTO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, announced a partnership with Bell Media's TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, to broadcast select matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 TM live in select Cineplex theatres across the country.
Tickets will be available starting Friday, May 15, at 3:00 p.m. EST, online at Cineplex and in-person at participating theatres' box offices. Tickets are $9.99 each (in-theatre price) and tickets purchased online are subject to an online booking fee up to $1.50. All prices are subject to taxes.
Tickets will be released in stages starting with select group stage matches. Tickets to additional games will be made available closer to match day in additional staged releases. Fan-favourite concessions and alcoholic beverages, where permissible by provincial liquor laws, will be available for purchase.
As the exclusive Canadian broadcaster and streamer of FIFA World Cup 2026 TM, all 104 tournament matches are available on TSN and RDS, with coverage also available on CTV and streaming on Crave through the live CTV channel.
Participating theatres*:
Atlantic Canada
Scotiabank Theatre Halifax (NS)
Cineplex Cinemas Trinity Drive (NB)
Quebec
Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Beauport
Cinéma Cineplex Brossard & VIP
Cinéma Cineplex Laval
Cinéma Cineplex Forum & VIP
Cinéma Starcité Montréal
Ontario
Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP
Cineplex Cinemas Scarborough
Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan
Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & VIP
Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP
Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Devonshire Mall Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Westmount Cinemas and VIP
Galaxy Cinemas Barrie
Galaxy Cinemas Guelph
Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough
Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa
SilverCity Brampton Cinemas
SilverCity Burlington Cinemas
SilverCity Newmarket Cinemas and XSCAPE Ent. Centre
SilverCity Richmond Hill Cinemas
SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas
SilverCity Thunder Bay Cinemas
Manitoba
Cineplex Odeon McGillivray Cinemas and VIP
Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg
Saskatchewan
Cineplex Cinemas Normanview
Scotiabank Theatre Saskatoon and VIP
Alberta
Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton
Cineplex Cinemas Sunridge Spectrum
Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas
Scotiabank Theatre Chinook
British Columbia
Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP
Cineplex Cinemas Langley
Cineplex Odeon International Village
SilverCity Mission Cinemas
SilverCity Riverport Cinemas
SilverCity Victoria Cinemas
*Participating theatres may vary by day and match
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About Cineplex
Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 169 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.
Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit.
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