Cineplex Partners With TSN To Screen Select FIFA World Cup 2026TM Matches Live In Theatres

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tickets go on sale Friday, May 15, as Canada prepares to co-host FIFA World Cup 2026TM

TORONTO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, announced a partnership with Bell Media's TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, to broadcast select matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 TM live in select Cineplex theatres across the country.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, May 15, at 3:00 p.m. EST, online at Cineplex and in-person at participating theatres' box offices. Tickets are $9.99 each (in-theatre price) and tickets purchased online are subject to an online booking fee up to $1.50. All prices are subject to taxes.

Tickets will be released in stages starting with select group stage matches. Tickets to additional games will be made available closer to match day in additional staged releases. Fan-favourite concessions and alcoholic beverages, where permissible by provincial liquor laws, will be available for purchase.

As the exclusive Canadian broadcaster and streamer of FIFA World Cup 2026 TM, all 104 tournament matches are available on TSN and RDS, with coverage also available on CTV and streaming on Crave through the live CTV channel.

Participating theatres*:

Atlantic Canada

Scotiabank Theatre Halifax (NS)

Cineplex Cinemas Trinity Drive (NB)

Quebec

Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Beauport

Cinéma Cineplex Brossard & VIP

Cinéma Cineplex Laval

Cinéma Cineplex Forum & VIP

Cinéma Starcité Montréal

Ontario

Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP

Cineplex Cinemas Scarborough

Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan

Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & VIP

Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP

Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Devonshire Mall Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Westmount Cinemas and VIP

Galaxy Cinemas Barrie

Galaxy Cinemas Guelph

Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough

Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa

SilverCity Brampton Cinemas

SilverCity Burlington Cinemas

SilverCity Newmarket Cinemas and XSCAPE Ent. Centre

SilverCity Richmond Hill Cinemas

SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas

SilverCity Thunder Bay Cinemas

Manitoba

Cineplex Odeon McGillivray Cinemas and VIP

Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg

Saskatchewan

Cineplex Cinemas Normanview

Scotiabank Theatre Saskatoon and VIP

Alberta

Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton

Cineplex Cinemas Sunridge Spectrum

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook

British Columbia

Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP

Cineplex Cinemas Langley

Cineplex Odeon International Village

SilverCity Mission Cinemas

SilverCity Riverport Cinemas

SilverCity Victoria Cinemas

*Participating theatres may vary by day and match

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About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 169 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit.

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