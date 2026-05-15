Delhi CM Gives Letters To 109 NDMC Employees Appointed On Compassionate Ground

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday distributed appointment letters to 109 NDMC employees appointed on compassionate grounds and Medical Health Cards to Contractual Employees of the civic agency.

Speaking at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) event held at the NDCC Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road, the Chief Minister appreciated the civic agency's efforts, saying that through its continuous initiatives, 109 families have received new hope.

She said that NDMC is not merely an institution but a family, where public representatives, officers, and employees work together in the service of those who serve the nation.

She stated that the NDMC area is the centre of the country's administrative and democratic framework, and the employees working here play a vital role in enhancing the image of the national capital.

On the occasion, Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Member of Parliament (New Delhi) Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra, Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Council Members Dinesh Partap Singh, Anil Valmiki, and Sarita Tomar, and NDMC Financial Advisor Rakesh Kumar were present.

She remarked that these appointments are not just jobs, but lifelong support systems that provide stability and security for these families' futures.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that nearly 90 women are among those who received the appointment letters during the event.

She expressed confidence that all the selected candidates would work with full dedication and commitment to strengthen the resolve of“Viksit Bharat, Viksit Delhi” (Developed India, Developed Delhi).

The Chief Minister also described the distribution of Medical Health Cards to contractual employees under the LMHS scheme as a major relief.

She said that in today's times, medical expenses often become a significant financial burden on families, and therefore, the cashless medical facility would act as a protective shield for employees and their families.

The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is working with the motto of“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” to provide a sensitive and transparent system of governance.

She said that the objective of the present government is to ensure that no employee, officer, or common citizen faces injustice, and that everyone receives all essential facilities with dignity and respect.

Parvesh Sahib Singh stated that both initiatives undertaken by NDMC to provide appointment letters to the dependents of deceased employees and extend medical card facilities to employees working on a contractual basis are significant steps towards social welfare.

He said that these measures have brought smiles to the faces of the dependents of deceased families and have also given contractual employees a sense of reassurance, as they will no longer have to bear additional financial burdens during medical emergencies.