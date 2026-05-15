Foreign Diplomats Shown Aftermath Of Russian Strike On Residential Building In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) More than 60 heads of diplomatic missions of foreign states and international organizations accredited in Ukraine visited the site where a Russian missile struck a nine-story residential building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district.

The diplomats honored the victims with a moment of silence, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Head of the State Emergency Service Andrii Danyk briefed those present on the consequences of the Russian strike on the residential building carried out with an Kh-101 missile.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis, addressing the foreign diplomats, stressed that this latest deliberate Russian attack on civilians demonstrates the aggressor state's unwillingness to end the bloody war.

“The Deputy Minister called on foreign partners to firmly condemn this crime, strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia, and provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems to protect civilians and prevent similar tragedies in the future. He also emphasized the need to hold accountable all those responsible for Russia's crimes against the Ukrainian people,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Zelensky says Kh-101 missile produced in violation of sanctions likely used inapartment building

















































































As previously reported by Ukrinform, during the night of May 14 Russian forces launched a massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine.

Kyiv was the primary target of the strike. In the Darnytskyi district of the capital, 18 apartments were destroyed after a Russian strike hit a high-rise residential building.

Authorities confirmed the deaths of 24 people, including three children. Forty-eight others were reported injured.