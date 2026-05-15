Therapydial Launches Enhanced Revenue Cycle Management Services To Streamline Mental Health Practice Operations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TherapyDial, a leading digital platform dedicated to empowering mental health professionals, today announced the expansion of its streamlined billing and practice management solutions. Designed specifically for psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists, the platform eliminates the administrative burden of coding and claims, allowing providers to focus entirely on patient care.

Navigating the complexities of CPT and ICD-10 coding often leads to delayed payments and denied claims for private practices. TherapyDial directly addresses this industry-wide challenge by offering comprehensive tools and expert oversight that ensure compliance and maximize reimbursement.

"Mental health professionals enter the field to help people, not to fight with insurance companies over complex billing codes," said a spokesperson for TherapyDial. "By optimizing the entire billing workflow-from intake documentation to final claim resolution-we are protecting the financial health of solo and group practices alike."

In addition to a robust library of clinical guides and practice setup roadmaps, the platform's core offering is its dedicated Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services. Utilizing a highly streamlined 12-step procedure, the service manages everything from professional coding to denial management and appeals, ensuring a seamless financial operation.

To learn more about how the platform is transforming private practice management, or to access their extensive clinical and operational resources, Join us.



Media Contact:

TherapyDial Communications

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