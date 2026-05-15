Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds Virtual Review Meeting On PM Modi's Fuel Saving Appeal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for energy conservation, saving resources and adopting a responsible lifestyle, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday switched to a virtual meeting mode and reviewed monsoon preparations and matters related to Atal Canteens and Arogya Mandirs, an official said.

She held a review meeting through video conferencing from the Delhi Secretariat with the Divisional Commissioner, all District Magistrates (DMs) and senior officials of various departments, and directed them to effectively implement the decisions of the government.

"The Chief Minister asked officials to conduct maximum government meetings through online platforms so that fuel, time and resources could be saved," a statement said.

She directed all departments to take effective measures to reduce electricity consumption, adopt energy-saving practices in offices, and develop a responsible administrative work culture.

The Chief Minister directed all departments to ensure at least a 20 per cent reduction in fuel expenses on official vehicles.

Stressing the need to prioritise the 'Metro Monday' initiative, she said government officers and employees should use the Metro and public transport at least on one day each week so that a positive message reaches the public.

Along with this, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued direction to effectively implement 'No Vehicle Day' once a week.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also instructed officials to carry out continuous inspections in their respective areas.

She said that Atal Canteens, Arogya Mandirs, fire department offices and other public utility centres should be regularly visited and arrangements there should be properly maintained and improved.

Reviewing preparations for the monsoon, the Chief Minister directed officials to identify waterlogging-prone areas and take necessary action in time.

She said that no drains should remain open in any area and dangerous trees should be removed immediately so that people do not face difficulties during the rainy season.

Officials were also instructed to speed up work related to Piped Natural Gas connections in their areas and provide necessary assistance to the public.

The Chief Minister added that all officials should regularly share information related to works being carried out and corrective measures taken in their respective areas through social media, so that people receive transparent information about government functioning.

She said that the Delhi government is committed to turning PM Modi's 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan' campaign into a large public movement based on people's participation, and not just a government initiative.