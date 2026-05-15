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Alex Dittrich

Alex Dittrich


2026-05-15 11:34:58
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Zoology, Nottingham Trent University
Profile Articles

Dr. Alex Dittrich is a Senior Lecturer for the BSc (Hons) Zoology program at Nottingham Trent University's Brackenhurst Campus.

As an ecologist and zoologist, Alex has a diverse background in both science and education. He is passionate about animals and takes great pride in sharing this enthusiasm with others. Alex is a fellow of the Royal Entomological Society, with a special interest in insect ecology and conservation.

He teaches a wide range of subjects, with a particular focus on invertebrates and practical research skills.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer in Zoology, Nottingham Trent University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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