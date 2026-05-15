Senior Lecturer in Zoology, Nottingham Trent University

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Dr. Alex Dittrich is a Senior Lecturer for the BSc (Hons) Zoology program at Nottingham Trent University's Brackenhurst Campus.

As an ecologist and zoologist, Alex has a diverse background in both science and education. He is passionate about animals and takes great pride in sharing this enthusiasm with others. Alex is a fellow of the Royal Entomological Society, with a special interest in insect ecology and conservation.

He teaches a wide range of subjects, with a particular focus on invertebrates and practical research skills.

–present Senior Lecturer in Zoology, Nottingham Trent University

Experience