Alex Dittrich
- Senior Lecturer in Zoology, Nottingham Trent University
Dr. Alex Dittrich is a Senior Lecturer for the BSc (Hons) Zoology program at Nottingham Trent University's Brackenhurst Campus.
As an ecologist and zoologist, Alex has a diverse background in both science and education. He is passionate about animals and takes great pride in sharing this enthusiasm with others. Alex is a fellow of the Royal Entomological Society, with a special interest in insect ecology and conservation.
He teaches a wide range of subjects, with a particular focus on invertebrates and practical research skills.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer in Zoology, Nottingham Trent University
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