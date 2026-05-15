'No Compromise On Students' Future': Gujarat Health Minister After Lapses Flagged At College

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar/Mahisagar, May 15 (IANS) Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya on Friday said that no compromise will be made with the future of students, as the state government initiates action following inspection findings related to Dhanvantari Ayurveda College and Hospital in Koydam of Mahisagar district.

The development comes after the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), through its Medical Assessment and Rating Board, issued a communication dated August 6 last year, highlighting several issues concerning the college and hospital, including academic standards, infrastructure and institutional functioning.

Subsequently, on November 18, the central government's AYUSH department constituted a three-member inspection committee, which conducted a detailed site inspection of the institution.

According to officials, the inspection assessed hospital services, academic delivery, staffing and student facilities.

The committee reportedly observed deficiencies in patient inflow at the hospital, staffing shortages and availability, and gaps in academic and practical training arrangements.

It also noted that improvements were required in essential infrastructure such as the library, laboratories and other student support facilities.

The inspection report further indicated that continuation of studies at the institution may not be feasible under the existing conditions.

Following these findings, a high-level review meeting was held at the office of the Health Minister in Gandhinagar with senior officials concerned.

The meeting focused on safeguarding the academic interests of students enrolled at the institution and ensuring that regulatory compliance issues are addressed in coordination with NCISM and the AYUSH authorities.

Officials said that representations from students' parents were also taken into account during the discussions.

The primary concern was to ensure that students' academic progress is not disrupted.

Among the options discussed was the possibility of shifting or accommodating affected students in other recognised and approved institutions to ensure continuity of their education.

Speaking on the matter, Pansheriya said,“No compromise of any kind will be made with the future of students. The state government is fully committed to ensuring that every student receives quality education and proper facilities.”

He added that the government is taking a transparent and sensitive approach while working within regulatory guidelines.

The state government has stated that further steps will be taken in accordance with directions from NCISM and the AYUSH Ministry to ensure that students' academic interests are protected while necessary corrective measures are implemented at the institution.

In a separate development, the Health Minister also chaired a meeting with representatives of the Gujarat State Health Employees Federation and various categories of health workers.

During the meeting, employees raised issues related to departmental examinations, higher pay scales, and concerns affecting Multi Purpose Health Workers and Female Health Workers under the panchayat system.

The minister said that all representations were heard with sensitivity and assured that appropriate decisions would be taken in the interest of employees.

"Health employees are not merely employees, but strong pillars of the health system, dedicatedly engaged in the sacred work of public service. The state government is fully committed to addressing their interests and resolving their issues," he said.

He further added that "under the guidance of Hon'ble Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government is giving the highest priority to the welfare, dignity, and interests of every employee associated with the health sector".