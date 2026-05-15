MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- INTER THE OPUS CLASSIC AND MIDI EDITIONS RELEASED ANNOUNCEMENT

FC Internazionale Milano and Opus are proud to present Inter The Opus, with the launch of the Classic and Midi Editions, completing the collection alongside the previously released Marquee 118 Edition. The project celebrates the greatness and global legacy of the Nerazzurri, capturing the essence of a club that has defined football history since 1908.

A special section of the book will be dedicated to the historic 2025/26 season, celebrating the Club's remarkable double triumph - Serie A and Coppa Italia - capturing the defining moments of a campaign that will live long in the memory of all Inter fans.

The Classic Edition is an extraordinary large-format volume, measuring 45cm x 45cm and spanning over 800 pages, with a weight of 32kg. Bound in luxurious Inter blue leather with refined gold foiling and presented in a handcrafted clamshell case, it represents a premium collector's piece. This edition includes a selection of extraordinary and exclusive portraits of the makers of the contemporary history of the Club. The Classic Edition is strictly limited to 2,500 hand-numbered copies worldwide.

The Midi Edition offers a more accessible format while preserving the richness and depth of the project. Measuring 34cm x 34cm and extending across more than 600 pages, it is bound in elegant Inter blue buckram and presented in a dedicated clamshell case featuring the club's iconic colours. This edition celebrates the defining moments of Inter's history, from its origins to the present day, through a curated selection of stories, images and archival material.

Over the past year, the Opus creative team has worked in close collaboration with Inter historians, custodians of the club archives and leading contributors to craft what stands as one of the most comprehensive and prestigious publications ever dedicated to the club. The project brings together extensive archival research, rare and previously unseen photography, and newly commissioned content, offering a unique and authoritative perspective on Inter's legacy.

Published in both Italian and English, Inter The Opus is designed to reach and resonate with the global Inter community.

More than a chronicle of victories, Inter The Opus is a cultural tribute - a celebration of identity, passion and belonging, telling the story of what it truly means to be“Internazionale. Since 1908.”

Distribution for Inter The Opus - in all three editions - begins August 2026.

In the coming weeks, Inter The Opus will be on display for all fans at the Inter Stores in Milan. For further information, please visit:

The retail price for the Classic Edition is €3,500, while the Midi Edition is priced at €350.

Pre-orders open today at:

For further details and enquiries: