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Hexagon Purus ASA: Key Information Relating To Change Of ISIN


2026-05-15 10:46:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") on 24 April 2026, regarding the Company's annual general meeting resolving a reverse share split of the Company's shares. Key information related to the ISIN change is set out below:

Issuer: Hexagon Purus ASA
Previous ISIN: NO0010904923
New ISIN: NO0013751966
Date of ISIN change: 18 May 2026

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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