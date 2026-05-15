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Hexagon Purus ASA: Key Information Relating To Change Of ISIN
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") on 24 April 2026, regarding the Company's annual general meeting resolving a reverse share split of the Company's shares. Key information related to the ISIN change is set out below:
Issuer: Hexagon Purus ASA
Issuer: Hexagon Purus ASA
Previous ISIN: NO0010904923
New ISIN: NO0013751966
Date of ISIN change: 18 May 2026
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