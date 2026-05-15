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China Commits to Protecting Global Energy, Supply Chains
(MENAFN) China on Friday signaled its readiness to collaborate with the international community to protect global energy security and stabilize industrial and supply chains, following high-level talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Beijing.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, responding to questions on whether Beijing had committed to purchasing American oil during the summit, said the most pressing concern at this stage is restoring peace and stability across the Gulf region and the wider Middle East.
"China is willing to work with all parties to jointly safeguard global energy security and the stability of industrial and supply chains," Guo told reporters in Beijing.
When asked whether artificial intelligence had featured in the summit discussions, Guo said China backs international collaboration on AI and champions an open, inclusive path to technological advancement.
"China has always advocated for all parties to work together to promote openness and inclusiveness in AI and foster benevolent development that serves the common good," he said.
On the contentious issues of US semiconductor export restrictions and rare-earth supplies, Guo restated Beijing's established stance, underscoring China's resolve to uphold the integrity and security of global supply chains.
"China has repeatedly stated its principled position on US chip exports to China," he said, while stopping short of confirming whether the matter was raised directly between the two leaders.
Guo also withheld specifics on any potential new agreement concerning rare-earth exports, noting that Beijing had already made relevant summit information publicly available.
The statements followed a day after Xi and Trump convened for wide-ranging talks in Beijing, covering trade, strategic stability, technology, and regional security.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, responding to questions on whether Beijing had committed to purchasing American oil during the summit, said the most pressing concern at this stage is restoring peace and stability across the Gulf region and the wider Middle East.
"China is willing to work with all parties to jointly safeguard global energy security and the stability of industrial and supply chains," Guo told reporters in Beijing.
When asked whether artificial intelligence had featured in the summit discussions, Guo said China backs international collaboration on AI and champions an open, inclusive path to technological advancement.
"China has always advocated for all parties to work together to promote openness and inclusiveness in AI and foster benevolent development that serves the common good," he said.
On the contentious issues of US semiconductor export restrictions and rare-earth supplies, Guo restated Beijing's established stance, underscoring China's resolve to uphold the integrity and security of global supply chains.
"China has repeatedly stated its principled position on US chip exports to China," he said, while stopping short of confirming whether the matter was raised directly between the two leaders.
Guo also withheld specifics on any potential new agreement concerning rare-earth exports, noting that Beijing had already made relevant summit information publicly available.
The statements followed a day after Xi and Trump convened for wide-ranging talks in Beijing, covering trade, strategic stability, technology, and regional security.
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