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Putin, Belarusian President Hold Phone Talks on Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko spoke by phone Friday to discuss bilateral cooperation spanning trade, defense, and regional security, Belarus' presidential press service announced.
The two leaders also reviewed preparations for forthcoming joint events and reaffirmed ongoing coordination between Moscow and Minsk, according to the official statement. No further details were disclosed.
The call comes just days after the two heads of state held in-person talks at the Kremlin on May 8 — on the sidelines of Russia's Victory Day commemorations, which honor the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
At that earlier meeting, economic and trade affairs dominated the agenda, with Putin stating that bilateral trade had reached record levels "despite all the difficulties."
The deepening partnership between Moscow and Minsk has accelerated in recent years, driven in part by growing tensions between both nations and the West over Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine — with the two allies expanding their political, economic, and military alignment.
The two leaders also reviewed preparations for forthcoming joint events and reaffirmed ongoing coordination between Moscow and Minsk, according to the official statement. No further details were disclosed.
The call comes just days after the two heads of state held in-person talks at the Kremlin on May 8 — on the sidelines of Russia's Victory Day commemorations, which honor the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
At that earlier meeting, economic and trade affairs dominated the agenda, with Putin stating that bilateral trade had reached record levels "despite all the difficulties."
The deepening partnership between Moscow and Minsk has accelerated in recent years, driven in part by growing tensions between both nations and the West over Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine — with the two allies expanding their political, economic, and military alignment.
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