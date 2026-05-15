New Wave Of Former Idps Receives House Keys In Azerbaijan's Zangilan City (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 07:20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The families who arrived in Azerbaijan's Zangilan city within the next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been presented with the keys to their houses, Trend reports.

After welcoming the families, employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) provided them with detailed information about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance. The families were advised to stay away from unfamiliar items and objects, and to report such situations to the relevant authorities.

The ceremony of presenting the keys was attended by employees of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, and other officials. The families happily accepted the keys and settled into their homes.

At this stage, 26 people (5 families) were relocated to Zangilan.

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14:22

The families who arrived in Shukurbeyli village within the next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been presented with the keys to their houses, Trend reports.

After welcoming the families, employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) provided them with detailed information about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance.

The ceremony of presenting the keys was attended by employees of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, and other officials.

At this stage, 453 people (107 families) were relocated to Shukurbeyli.

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13:24

The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent off in the morning has arrived in Shukurbeyli village of Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 453 people (107 families) were resettled in Shukurbeyli village.

A total of 2,522 people (615 families), including residents from the villages of Shikhaliaghali and Dajal, as well as the Mahmudlu settlement, are planned to be resettled in Shukurbeyli.

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07:20

On May 15, another resettlement convoy was sent to the city of Zangilan and the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The resettled families are those who had been temporarily accommodated in various regions of the republic, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 5 families consisting of 26 people are being relocated to Zangilan city, 107 families consisting of 453 people to Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil district.

The Great Return process to Azerbaijan's liberated territories continues in line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

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