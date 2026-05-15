2026 LIT Music Awards Announces Winners For Season 1, Showcasing Excellence Across The International Music Landscape

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The 2026 LIT Music Awards has officially unveiled this season's winners, recognizing outstanding achievements across the global music industry. Honoring excellence in songwriting, recording, production, and music video, the award spotlight artists, independent musicians, and creators shaping contemporary music. With entries from over 30 countries, this year's award reflects the diversity, scale, and global influence of today's music landscape.

Highest Distinction: LIT of the Year

The competition's most prestigious recognition, LIT of the Year, is awarded to the entry that exemplifies the highest level of artistic excellence and overall impact.

CenterStage: Live From the Ella Fitzgerald Festival (N'Kenge) by Shore Fire Media, United States

This title represents a defining achievement within the competition, recognizing a work that stands at the forefront of global music today through its composition, execution, and resonance with audiences.

2026 Category Winners of the Year (Season 1)

Beyond the top honor, the 2026 award also celebrates the best across major music categories, reflecting both expertise and creative range within the industry.

.Music of the Year – Gloria by Arina Domski, Germany

.Music Video of the Year – AURA“ Live From The Andes“ by Vistalba Producciones, Argentina

.Music Album of the Year – Born in Kyiv by Assia Ahhatt, United States

.Instrumentalist of the Year – Paracosm by Starsing Classic (Yi Zhong), China

For the complete list of global winners, visit: .

A Global Standard of Evaluation

Entries were reviewed by an international panel of respected music professionals, including producers, composers, performers, and industry experts-bringing together diverse perspectives from across the global music industry.

“This year's winners have set a new standard through outstanding artistry, excellence, and an undeniable command of musical storytelling,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for the International Awards Associate (IAA).“Each winning work reflects the passion, originality, and vision driving music forward today. We are proud to honor these exceptional creators and celebrate their contributions to the global music community.”

Following the announcement of Season 1, the second season is now open for submissions. Musicians, producers, composers, and industry professionals worldwide are invited to participate.

.Early Bird Deadline: June 17, 2026

.Final Extension Deadline: September 16, 2026

.Results Announcement: November 6, 2026

About LIT Music Awards

The LIT Music Awards is an international music award program dedicated to honoring excellence across the global music industry. Recognizing outstanding achievement in songwriting, recording, production, and music video, the award celebrates artists, independent musicians, and industry professionals whose work continues to shape contemporary music. Through its global platform, LIT Music Awards recognizes artistry, originality, and technical excellence that move the industry forward.