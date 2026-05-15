Centre Releases Rs 8,368 Crore For Maharashtra Under PMAY-G

MENAFN - IANS) Satara, May 15 (IANS) Union Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced the release of the Centre's share of Rs 8,368.50 crore for Maharashtra under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin for the financial year 2026-27 at a function where he inaugurated the Griha Pravesh ceremony of 5 lakh completed rural houses in the state.

In his address, the Union Minister said,“Maharashtra has done remarkable work in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin and has set an excellent example of good governance, sensitivity, and result-oriented administration by completing 5 lakh houses in record time.”

He said the release of the Centre's assistance would further accelerate the construction of houses for the rural poor in the state and strengthen the resolve to make rural Maharashtra homeless-free.

The minister said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Central government has a clear resolve that no poor person in the country should live in a kutcha house and that every eligible family should get a respectable pucca roof.

Chouhan also stated that the door is open for eligible families who have been left out, and that more housing will be provided as needed after the survey and verification process is complete.

He reiterated that the Central government's goal is not just to build houses, but to raise the overall rural standard of living with electricity, water, sanitation, and a dignified life.

The minister also handed over approval to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for 35 road projects worth Rs 122.98 crore for Maharashtra under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV.

These projects, spanning 95.99 kilometres, will benefit 35 rural habitations in the state, providing easier access to education, healthcare, markets, and other essential services.

He said that the speed and commitment that Maharashtra has demonstrated in rural housing are inspiring to other states.

Referring to the Viksit Bharat G-RAM-G Yojana, Chouhan said that this initiative, to be launched on July 1, will serve as a new foundation for the holistic, planned development of villages.

Chouhan also announced major relief for onion farmers. He said that due to increased production and export-related conditions, market prices have been affected.

He added that from Friday, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited will start purchasing onions at Rs 12.35 per kg, so that farmers can get immediate support.

Regarding issues faced by sugarcane producers, Chouhan assured that the Central and Maharashtra governments would work together to resolve them.

He stated that the issue had been discussed with Chief Minister Fadnavis and that necessary discussions at the relevant ministry level would be conducted to find practical solutions, as farmers are the backbone of the country's economy.

Chouhan also underlined that agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy and farmers are its soul.

Citing measures such as the recent increase in minimum support price, oilseed and pulse procurement, the Cotton Mission, Farmer ID, farmer-centric systems, and expansion of rural infrastructure, he said the Central government is giving top priority to the welfare of farmers and the rural poor.