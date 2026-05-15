Hindu Idols Were Brought Into Complex After ASI's 2003 Order: Muslim Side On Bhojshala Case

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, May 15 (IANS) Abdul Samad, President of the Kamal Maula Welfare Society and one of the petitioners of the Muslim side in the case over Bhojshala and Kamal Maula Mosque complex, on Friday claimed that idols of Hindu goddesses were brought into the disputed site after the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) 2003 order.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recognised the Bhojshala complex as a Hindu temple and the property of King Bhoj.

Revoking the ASI's 2003 order, the court granted the Hindu side the exclusive right to perform worship at the site while dismissing the petitions filed by the Muslim side and the Jain community.

Speaking to IANS, Samad said: "After Hindus were allowed to perform worship on Tuesdays following ASI's 2003 order, they have done different things inside the complex due to which the nature of the monument has changed."

The Muslim side petitioner also added: "After 2003, structures and idols have been brought and kept inside the complex. We had submitted objections against such things to the District Magistrate as well as to ASI officials."

He also raised objection to ASI's survey, claiming scientific method was not followed during the process.

"We had appealed for further information from ASI and other departments but were refused. We were told that they don't have any record. If they did not have records of the structures and idols bought into the mosque then why was it added into the survey report of 2024," Samad said.

He added that senior advocate Salman Khurshid had appeared on behalf of the Muslim side via video conferencing.

"We had raised objection on this, over which Salman Khurshid also kept his point. He (Khurshid) noted that the ASI survey was conducted in a pre-planned manner and to help the petitioners of the other (Hindu) side," Samad said.

Moreover, he asserted: "Let them (Hindu side petitioners) produce one legal document that proves that the complex was initially a temple and was demolished."

Appearing for the Muslim side, advocate Noor Ahmed Sheikh said: "We are definitely going to challenge the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order in the Supreme Court."

He also clarified that according to Madhya Pradesh High Court's order, 'namaz' cannot be held at the site, unless there is an intervention from the Supreme Court.

Advocate Arshad Warsi, who also appeared for the Muslim side, echoed his disappointment with the High Court's judgment, and said that the court has only considered the report of the ASI.

"Our facts have not been considered at all," he added.

He too said that the Muslim side will file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

However, Warsi said that the court gave them appropriate opportunity to present their arguments.

"We (Muslim side) won't raise question on the sanctity of the court but since we are not satisfied with the court order, we will challenge it," he added.

In consideration of the Muslim community, the court has suggested that the state government consider allocating alternative land for a mosque if they so desire.