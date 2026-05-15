Purple Launches Offline Maps Mode For Seamless, Secure Navigation To Wifi Hotspots
The Purple App's offline maps mode allows those with less data to download when they can to access when offline
Users can now download regional maps directly to their device, cutting through the frustration of data dead zones and keeping key features accessible wherever they go.
Key features include:
- Seamless Map Downloads – Save specific regions to your device, with clear file size and expiry indicators to keep information current. Background Sync – Downloads complete without the app needing to stay open. Offline Search – Find landmarks and navigate with precision, even in airplane mode. Proactive Alerts – Instant banner notifications if a connection drops, so you're never caught off guard.
Security is central to the update too. Offline maps highlight verified Wi-Fi hotspots, helping users find trusted connections and reduce reliance on unverified public networks - all while cutting personal data usage.
"Offline Maps Mode is a game-changer for anyone who's ever been caught without signal at the worst possible moment. We're making sure the Purple App works as hard for you offline as it does online."
- Sam Allen, VP App Growth, Purple
The updated Purple App is available to download now on all major app stores or by clicking here.
About Purple
Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.
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