Muslim Side To Move SC Against Bhojshala Verdict Hindu Advocates Call HC Order 'Historic'

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, May 15 (IANS) The Muslim side in the long-standing Dhar Bhojshala dispute has decided to challenge the Indore High Court's order in the Supreme Court after the court delivered its verdict in favour of the Hindu side on Friday.

Reacting to the judgment, advocates representing the Muslim side alleged that their arguments were not given due consideration during the proceedings. They said the legal team would first study the detailed court order before taking further steps in the apex court.

Advocate Noor Mohammad Sheikh, appearing for the Muslim side, said the court's order runs into more than 250 pages and requires detailed examination.

“We will review the entire order carefully and then file a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision,” he told IANS.

Another counsel for the Muslim side, Arshad Warsi, also expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict. He claimed that several points raised by their side were overlooked during the hearing.

“Our arguments have been sidelined. We will analyse the order thoroughly and then approach the Supreme Court,” Warsi told IANS.

On the other hand, the Hindu side petitioners welcomed the High Court's judgment, terming it 'historic', and dedicated the victory to those who had fought for their religious faith for years.

Advocate Shirish Dubey said the outcome was the result of decades of struggle. He stated that many people dedicated their youth to this movement and sacrificed the prime years of their lives.

He pointed out that three people were martyred in this struggle, and several others endured hardships in jail.

“I believe that today's outcome is the result of their struggle and sacrifices,” he said.

“The High Court order clearly states that Bhojshala is a Maa Saraswati temple built by Raja Bhoj. The court has dismissed the Muslim side's petition. Both petitions filed by the Hindu side have been allowed, and their demands have been fulfilled,” Dubey told IANS.

Another advocate, Vishnu Shankar Jain, who also represented the Hindu side, said they were ready to contest any appeal in the apex court.

Responding to the Muslim side planning to challenge the High Court's verdict, he said,“If the Muslim side approaches the Supreme Court, then we will file our caveat in the Supreme Court. We will present our arguments before the court. Our case is very strong on facts, research, and evidence.”

Jain further added,“We have proved in this case that the religious character and religious nature of these premises is that of a Hindu temple. This was the place of Maa Vagdevi Maa Saraswati. A school of Sanskrit learning existed here.”

Hindu side petitioner Ashish Goyal welcomed the judgment, saying that the community had been struggling for 700 years for the liberation of 'Maa Saraswati Temple Bhojshala' and the restoration of its glory.

“After the 2003 movement, restrictions on entry to Bhojshala were removed, but the site was still not fully handed over to Hindus,” he said.

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday declared the Archaeological Survey of India-protected monument in Dhar district as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. The court set aside the Archaeological Survey of India's 2003 order that denied Hindus the right to worship and granted Muslims the right to offer namaz, while allowing both petitions filed by the Hindu side.