Karnataka Accident: 6 Family Members Including Baby, Dead In Horrific Tractor Crash

In a terrible incident in Karnataka, six members of a single family have died after their tractor overturned near the Tungabhadra Dam in Hospet. Another 13 people were injured in the accident.

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Hospet and Koppal. Doctors say some of them are in a critical condition.

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There were a total of 19 people on the tractor. The family was travelling from Sandur in Davangere and were on their way to the Huligemma temple for a darshan when the accident took place. Reports say the tractor toppled over from a raised part of the road.

Tragically, a one-year-old child is also among those who died. The bodies have been moved to the mortuary.

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