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Valeura Energy Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Valeura Energy Inc.: Reports the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 14. Valeura Energy Inc. shares T are trading up $0.33 at $13.28.
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