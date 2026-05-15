Azerbaijan Calls For Engaging Youth In Restoration Of Liberated Territories
"Future lawyers will contribute to improving the legal framework and protecting human rights, architects and urban planners will design sustainable cities and preserve cultural heritage, and engineers and environmental specialists will support the development of green infrastructure and environmental restoration. Azerbaijan's future development depends largely on a new generation of professionals and innovative thinking," she said.
Turabova noted that private partnerships and foreign investment are also contributing to the acceleration of infrastructure projects and economic recovery.--
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