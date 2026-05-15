'Out Of Shape' Lukaku Named In Belgium World Cup Squad

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels, Belgium: Belgium coach Rudi Garcia named Romelu Lukaku in his World Cup squad on Friday despite saying Belgium's all-time record goalscorer was "out of shape".

Lukaku, who has scored 89 goals in 124 international appearances, has struggled for form and fitness at Serie A club Napoli this season.

The 33-year-old former Inter Milan and Chelsea forward has only played 69 minutes of first-team football in 2026 and is currently sidelined by a hip injury.

"Romelu has recovered, but he's out of shape, and I'm not sure he'll be able to start the matches. But he's our best striker, Belgium's all-time leading scorer," Frenchman Garcia told reporters.

"We have five weeks to get him back to full fitness so that little by little he can help the team."

Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo was given a maiden call-up after opting to switch nationality, having previously played for Spain's Under-21s.

Lois Openda, who has played 33 times for Belgium, is a notable absentee after scoring just once in 24 Serie A appearances this season on loan at Juventus from RB Leipzig.

There are few other surprises in Garcia's 26-man squad, with Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Jeremy Doku all included.

Belgium kick off their World Cup campaign against Egypt in Seattle on June 15, before taking on Iran and New Zealand in Group G in Los Angeles and Vancouver respectively.

The Red Devils crashed out of the 2022 World Cup in the group stage, plagued by infighting as the 'golden generation' failed miserably in their final bid for a major title.