India Achieves First-Ever Satellite Tagging Of Endangered Ganges Softshell Turtle In Kaziranga

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 15 (IANS) India has achieved a major milestone in wildlife conservation with the country's first-ever satellite tagging of the endangered Ganges Softshell Turtle in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), officials said on Friday.

Announcing the achievement on the occasion of Endangered Species Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the initiative marked a historic step in India's conservation efforts.

Taking to social media, Sarma wrote:“A first for India at Kaziranga! Marking Endangered Species Day, the country's first satellite-tagged Ganges Softshell Turtle was released in Kaziranga, a major step for wildlife conservation.”

“A proud moment for Assam as we continue to protect every species that calls our forests home,” the Chief Minister added.

KNPTR Director Sonali Ghosh said Assam is among the world's top-priority regions for freshwater turtle conservation because of its extraordinary turtle diversity. She noted that the state is home to 21 turtle species, making it one of Asia's richest turtle habitats.

Significantly, of the eight softshell turtle species reported in India, five are found in Kaziranga alone.

“The Ganges Softshell Turtle (Nilssonia gangetica), listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, can be identified by the distinct arrowhead-shaped markings on the top of its head,” Ghosh said.

She added that the species is widely distributed across India and inhabits large rivers, lakes and reservoirs. Despite its broad distribution, the turtle is classified as endangered on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List.

“These long-lived, large-growing turtles are important predators in river ecosystems and also help maintain ecological balance by feeding on dead and decaying animal matter, thereby cleaning river systems,” Ghosh explained.

Senior Scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India, Dr Abhijit Das, said the satellite-tagging initiative would help researchers better understand the species' seasonal movement patterns, home range and critical habitats.

“Understanding seasonal movement patterns, home range and identifying critical habitats such as nesting and breeding sites will help in the active management and conservation of softshell turtles in the Brahmaputra river basin,” Das said.

According to Ghosh, the satellite-tagging exercise was carried out under the implementation framework of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The initiative was led by a team headed by Dr Abhijit Das in collaboration with the Kaziranga park authorities and the Assam Forest Department, with financial support from the National Geographic Society.

As part of the exercise, a healthy adult turtle was captured and fitted with a satellite transmitter under veterinary supervision before being released back into its natural habitat along the north bank of the Brahmaputra River. Wildlife researchers and forest officials closely monitored the entire process.

Officials said the initiative would significantly strengthen efforts to identify and protect critical habitats for endangered species such as the Ganges Softshell Turtle within Kaziranga's fragile riverine ecosystem.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, recognised as India's seventh UNESCO World Heritage Site, is globally renowned for its rich biodiversity and its famed“Big Five” wildlife species -- the greater one-horned rhinoceros, Bengal tiger, Asian elephant, wild buffalo and eastern swamp deer.

Spread across the districts of Golaghat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Biswanath, the protected landscape comprises three forest divisions -- Eastern Assam Wildlife Division (Bokakhat), Biswanath Wildlife Division (Biswanath Chariali) and Nagaon Wildlife Division (Nagaon).