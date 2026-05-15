Prosafe SE: Invitation To Q1 2026 Results And Webcast On 1 June
Reese McNeel, CEO, and Halvdan Kielland, CFO, will on 1 June 2026 at 10:00 a.m. CEST host a webcast and Q&A, which can be followed at ( ).
It will be possible to ask questions by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be made available on Prosafe's website shortly after the presentation.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to ( ).
For further information, please contact:
Reese McNeel, CEO
Phone: +47 415 08 186
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
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