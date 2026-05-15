West Bengal Gets 3 New Railway Projects, Including New Express Train

The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned three new railway projects and services for West Bengal, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw writing to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari regarding the approvals.

According to the letters, the work for doubling the New Jalpaiguri-Siliguri railway line spanning 7.15 km has been approved.

The Railways has also approved operation of the new 18061/18062 Santragachi-Khatipura Express between Kolkata (Santragachi) and Jaipur (Khatipura) via Kharagpur.

New State Government's First Decisions

In addition, the Final Location Survey (FLS) for preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of the 107-km Shalwani-Adra third railway line has also been sanctioned.

Meanwhile, since the BJP government assumed office in the state, several development-focused announcements and welfare schemes have been rolled out across various sectors.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that singing of Vande Mataram will be made mandatory in all government and government-aided schools in West Bengal from May 18.

First Cabinet Meeting Highlights

After taking oath as West Bengal Chief Minister on May 9, Suvendu Adhikari chaired his first Cabinet meeting on Monday and approved the transfer of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing the India-Bangladesh border and approved the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in the state.

Six decisions were taken during the first cabinet meeting.

The newly elected chief minister said that the land would be handed over to the Ministry of Home Affairs within 45 days to address the issue of illegal infiltration.

"In our very first Cabinet meeting today, we have taken the decision to transfer the land to the BSF. The process of transferring this land commences today. It will be transferred to the MHA within the next 45 days. Once this is accomplished, the BSF will complete the border fencing, and the ongoing issue of illegal infiltration will be resolved within a short period," Adhikari said.

Adhikari also announced that central welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and Jan Arogya Yojana, would now be implemented in West Bengal.

The process has begun to actively implement major Central Government schemes in the state, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishak Bima Yojana, PM SHRI, Vishwakarma Scheme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Ujjwala Yojana. District Magistrates have been instructed to expedite the forwarding of all applications to the concerned Union Ministries. (ANI)

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