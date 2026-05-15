CM-Designate VD Satheesan SLAMS 'Hate Campaigns'

Kerala CM-designate V. D. Satheesan strongly defended the secular identity of the state amid rising political tensions. He accused opponents of spreading hate campaigns and said the election result proved Kerala's commitment to secularism. Satheesan also reacted to NEET concerns, BJP criticism, fuel price rise, and clarified that Ramesh Chennithala is 'not upset.'

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